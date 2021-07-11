McGregor Poirier Fight: Jake Paul Buys $100K Chain of Conor McGregor Getting KO'd

✖

Jake Paul continues to fire signal flares into Conor McGregor's camp ahead of his fight with Dustin Poirer on Saturday. The YouTube star and amateur boxer posted a new video to his Instagram before the fight, showing off his latest purchase.

"New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain," Paul wrote in the caption before trolling the fighter in a video. "McGregor, you better win tonight, otherwise, your career is over," Paul says in the clip. "And if you lose, that $50 million bet I gave you won't be on the table any more. So don't choke like you normally do. Sleepy McGregor, don't go night-night. Nyquil McGregor – f—in' b—ch."

McGregor and Paul have verbally sparred for a while now, hot on the heels of the YouTube star stepping into the boxing ring for exhibition fights against fellow YouTube stars and former NBA star Nate Robinson. Paul will next fight ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The UFC star has ignored both Paul brothers to this point, only referring to them as dingbats ahead of the fight on Saturday. And while he didn't close the door on a potential fight between himself and Paul, it doesn't seem likely any time soon. But as former opponent Floyd Mayweather can attest to, it isn't a terrible payday for a professional fighter.

Conor McGregor speaks about fighting Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the future.@TheNotoriousMMA @jakepaul @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/bz1JbSIcm7 — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) July 8, 2021

TMZ also added that Sylvester Stallone was asked on the street about a potential McGregor and Paul fight, saying the Irish fighter would be "foolish" to walk away from it. "Are you kidding. With the kind of money that's going around, he'd be foolish not to. Think about it," Stallone told the TMZ cameras.

Paul originally offered up $50 million for a fight earlier in the year, making his comments to close the week a little more interesting. "I don't see so, but never say never," McGregor said. "If they're gonna keep competing and what not, who f—in' knows? But dingbats, the 2 of 'em."