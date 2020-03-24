Conor McGregor Takes on COVID-19 in New Meme

COVID-19 concerns have resulted in several events being canceled or postponed as governments around the world try to stop the spread. Social distancing, washing your hands thoroughly, and avoiding touching your face are all methods believed to be effective against the coronavirus. However, Conor McGregor has a more violent approach to defeating the pandemic, which he showed on social media.

The Irish MMA fighter posted a photo on his Instagram profile recently that showed him in the octagon with an unidentified opponent. McGregor clearly had the upper hand considering that he was landing a kick to the side of the other man’s head. Technically, this is an illegal blow in the UFC, but it was serving a greater purpose. McGregor wanted to prove that he is ready to fight the coronavirus and will do what it takes to win.

“Take that, corona virus,” McGregor wrote in the caption of his photo. To get his point truly across, he also covered his opponent’s face with a visual representation of the coronavirus. He paired this image with one showing him riding atop a Chevrolet SUV during a St. Paddy’s Day Parade.

“Your are the man who can beat everything [Conor McGregor]!” one MMA fan wrote on Instagram. Concerns about the coronavirus spreading still remain, but the fans are lightening the mood by saying that McGregor will simply kick it in the face and secure victory for the world.

The UFC has postponed three events in the immediate future and could continue with this trend in the coming weeks. The upcoming bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson on April 18 is still on the schedule, which could play a role in McGregor’s UFC future. The expectation is that he and Nurmagomedov will face off once again in a highly-anticipated rematch, but this event could depend on McGregor facing off with Justin Gaethje.

“Tony Ferguson versus Khabib Nurmagomedov is still on,” UFC president Dana White said during an appearance on SportsCenter. “That will happen. We’re going to follow these guidelines, not have more than 10 people in a room. We’re hoping this all clears up by April, and this fight is going to happen. Whatever it takes, probably not in the United States, but this fight is going to happen.”

