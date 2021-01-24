Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier: Meme Emerged After McGregor Got KO'd Last Night

✖

Saturday night, Dustin Poirier stunned fight fans during the second round of UFC 257's main event. He battered Conor McGregor with a flurry of punches and then knocked out the Irishman. The cameras showed McGregor lying on the ground and instantly created a viral meme.

Shortly after Poirier's punch ended the fight, photos of McGregor with humorous captions began circulating on social media. Some showed him unconscious on the mat and said that the photo depicted them while watching Netflix. Others showed the fighter unconscious in a hospital room. This particular meme even featured a bundled-up Bernie Sanders sitting in the corner of the room.

My homies; "hey man you coming thru?" Me: "Yeah ill be there in 10 mins" Me actually: pic.twitter.com/XdLRFEb9i7 — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) January 24, 2021

Internet users continued to post McGregor memes throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning, covering a wide range of topics. Some used the photo to make fun of the Dallas Cowboys and the team's fanbase while others photoshopped a blanket on top of the Irishman. However, not everyone expressed support for the memes in the immediate aftermath of the battle.

"There's a lot of memes of Conor McGregor right now, but in all honesty we should be talking more about how much of a bad man Dustin Poirier is," one fan commented. MMA fighter Derek Brunson also shut down some of the meme comments by asking if the Twitter users would still "keep that same energy" while standing face-to-face with a professional fighter.

McGregor did not ultimately respond to the memes and jokes after losing to Poirier at UFC 257. He simply sent out a message to his fans. McGregor thanked them for their support and then teased a potential third fight between him and Poirier.

"Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday," McGregor tweeted after the loss. He also met with Poirier, shook his hand and said that they would fight again.

WHOS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS MCGREGOR MEME 💀 pic.twitter.com/CPEBlS1hiJ — Dimitri (@dimitriakaghost) January 24, 2021

The fight fans do not know if McGregor and Poirier will ultimately face off in the octagon once again, but many requested a third fight to cap off the trilogy. Others just responded to the Irishman with even more memes. The comments continued as Twitter users reflected upon a surprising end to the highly-anticipated event.