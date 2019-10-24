Russian Reporter Asks Conor McGregor About Sexual Assault Allegations, Gets Shut Down

A reporter in Russia got into some trouble for asking Conor McGregor a question about his sexual assault allegations. McGregor was in Russia holding a press conference and when the reporter asked the question, the moderator shut him down very quickly. TMZ was able to get the translation of the conversation as it was in Russian.

At first, the reporter said, “News is coming out that Conor McGregor raped a 20-year-old lady.” The moderator cut him off and said, “We’re not going to talk about that today.” She then praised the reporter for being on the good guys, but then told him to “behave himself.”

The UFC star was accused of sexually assaulted a woman in Dublin last week. He has not been charged or arrested by the police and he has not been interviewed by authorities either.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist wrote to The New York Times in an emailed statement. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

This is nothing new to McGregor as he was accused of sexual assault back in December 2018. This incident allegedly took place in Dublin and he was arrested by police only be released shortly after.

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for McGregor said in a statement. “The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

The recent allegation of sexual assault comes on the heels of McGregor appearing in court for assaulting a man in Dublin earlier this year. He was seen punching man at a bar in Dublin and he later apologized for his actions.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me.”