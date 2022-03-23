Conor McGregor Arrested in Ireland, According to Report

Conor McGregor is in trouble with the law once again. According to TMZ Sports, the UFC star was arrested in Ireland on Tuesday for driving dangerously. McGregor was pulled over in West Dublin while driving a Bently Continental GT, and officers said he committed multiple traffic offenses, according to the Irish Independent. He was arrested and the car was seized.

McGregor was taken to a local station and later released on bail. He has been charged with dangerous driving and has a court date next month. McGregor’s rep told TMZ Sports that the 33-year-old was on his way to the gym before being stopped by police. McGregor was given drug and alcohol tests and passed all of them. The Bentley will reportedly be returned to him soon. If McGregor is convicted, he could face up to six months in jail.

McGregor has had his share of run-ins with the law. In 2019, McGregor was seen punching a man at a bar in Dublin and was charged with assault. In that same year, McGregor was arrested after he attack a fan taking a picture with a cellphone. He was released on $5,000 bond and the charges against him were dropped.

The last time McGregor was in the octagon was in July of last year. He lost to Dustin Poirier via TKO (doctor stoppage) and broke his leg during the loss. McGregor is currently in Ireland rehabbing the injury. Before the July fight, McGregor took on Poirier in January 2021 and lost via TKO. It’s the first time in his career McGregor lost back-to-back matches.

In a video to his fans in July, McGregor talked about his injury and said: “What’s up fight fans – ‘The Notorious’ here. Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back. I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena – 21,800 fans in attendance.” McGregor is a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion. He is the third multi-divisional champion in UFC history.