Conor McGregor Charged With Assault for Attack at Irish Pub

Conor McGregor could be seeing some time in jail after his attack at a pub in Ireland earlier this year. According to the Irish news outlet, The Independent, McGregor is being charged with assault after punching a man in the face at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6. The UFC star is set to appear in court on Oct. 11 and he is facing up to six months in jail.

As mentioned, the incident happened in April, but video footage was released in August which prompted an investigation. McGregor talked about the incident to ESPN back in August and he realized his actions were not necessary.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”

McGregor added he is ready to face any punishment that comes his way.

“Whatever comes my way, I will face it,” McGregor said. “Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head-on. I will not hide from it. I was in the wrong. It was completely unacceptable behavior for a man in my position.”

The victim talked to the Irish Daily Star about the incident and he called McGregor a bully.

“He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money … I’m glad people saw the video. I don’t like him,” he said.

This is not the first time McGregor has been in trouble with the law this year. Back in March, McGregor was arrested for robbery in Miami Beach. It was reported McGregor took a fan’s phone and he destroyed it. He was released on $12,500 bond. As for his future in UFC, he said he’s ready to take on Nate Diaz for the third time if he’s up for it.