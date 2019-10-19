Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman Last Week, Under Investigation

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is working his way toward a return to the octagon, but he is first facing serious allegations. According to a report by The New York Times, a female in Dublin, Ireland has accused McGregor of sexual assault. According to the report, the incident allegedly occurred in a parked car outside of a pub in Dublin.

As of Saturday, McGregor has not been arrested or charged by the police. He also has not been interviewed by the authorities about the alleged incident.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist wrote to The Times in an emailed statement. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

This is the second time that McGregor has been accused of sexual assault in the past year. Back in December 2018, a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin. He was later arrested and questioned by the police in January. Although McGregor was released pending the ongoing investigation.

McGregor recently made an appearance at the Dublin District Court in order to answer the charge for his punch in a pub last April. The UFC fighter told ESPN back in August that he was clearly “in the wrong” for this incident, and now he is discussing the matter in court. Although the judge did adjourn the case for three weeks in order for McGregor and his legal team to review the prosecution’s evidence and decide if they want to take a guilty plea or contest the assault charge.

“In reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there,” McGregor said. “I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the bar without it having to end the way that it did.

“And, although five months ago it was, and I tried to make amends, and I made amends, back then, it does not even matter. I was in the wrong.”

McGregor’s last fight took place at UFC 229 in October. He lost against Khabib Nurmagomedov and was later suspended for six months and fined following a post-match brawl. He announced his retirement via Twitter on March 26, but that has been short-lived. UFC president Dana White fully expects McGregor to fight once again but said that it likely won’t happen until 2020.

While McGregor waits for a potential bout, he will instead deal with his legal issues stemming from recent incidents and other allegations.

