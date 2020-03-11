Conor McGregor Praised by 9/11 First Responders Foundation for Million-Dollar Donation

UFC star Conor McGregor is getting a lot of love from a foundation that helps families of first responders who were killed in the line of duty. McGregor and his Proper Whiskey Twelve company donated $1 million to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation which was founded by Frank Siller whose brother, FDNY hero Stephen Siller, was killed in the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Frank Siller spoke to TMZ about McGregor, saying he couldn’t believe the foundation received such a big donation.

“What we do as a foundation is that we relieve the mortgages of the first responders who died in the line of duty that have young kids left behind,” Siller said to TMZ

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, this will go to many, many houses, depending on what part of the country it is — but that’s what Conor wanted.”

Siller went on to send an emotional message to the former UFC champion.

“Conor, you’re gonna change the lives of many great heroes and the families left behind,” he added.

“You’re telling them that people care, that America cares. And, that if somebody goes out there and gives their kids a kiss goodbye and doesn’t come home, Conor McGregor is gonna make sure that those families are taken care of.”

“Thank you and God bless you, Conor.”

“I have always had deep respect for first responders who are not only selfless but also fearless in performing their duties,” McGregor told The New York Post’s John Aidan Byrne per Page Six. “They are willing to risk it all for perfect strangers.”

McGregor went on to say he made the donation so the foundation can continue with their goals.

“We are so proud to partner with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor these proper heroes,” he added. “The foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for these families facing sudden tragic loss.”

The 9/11 attacks led to 2,977 victims being killed and thousands more injured. It also led to $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage and additional people have died of 9/11 related cancer and other diseases over the months and years.

McGregor has a career 22-4 record in MMA. His last match was against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January and he won the match via TKO in the first round.