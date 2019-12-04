Colts QB Chad Kelly Facing Lawsuits Stemming From 2018 Trespassing Arrest

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly is facing two civil lawsuits from two incidents in 2018 according to USA Today. Kelly was arrested in October 2018 and pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing after breaking into a woman’s home after a Halloween party. The first lawsuit was filed by Jackson Belcher who is the personal photographer of Denver Broncos linebacker Vonn Miller and is accusing Kelly of hitting him at the party. The second lawsuit was filed by Nancy Lozano and Marco Torres, the owners of the home Kelly broke into after the party.

According to the suit, Kelly attended a party on Oct. 22 at The Gothic Theater in Englewood, Colorado. Belcher was there to take photos and videos and that’s where he confronted Kelly who was “high and drunk.” The suit also states that Kelly shoved and punched Belcher as well as damaged his $14,000 camera. Belcher was punched in the nose and went to urgent care after the incident. It was reported that Belcher suffered a nasal fracture as well as sinusitis.

As Lozano and Torres, they are suing for damages “that compensate for their economic, non-economic and impairment damages, real, nominal and consequential damages, plus interest from the date of the incident, costs, expert witness fees, attorneys’ fees, and such other and further relief as the Court may deem appropriate.” The suit said that Kelly broke into the home at 1 a.m. and he sat on the couch next to Lozano who was with her 2-year-old son. She saw Kelly, who was still wearing his Halloween costume, she called for Torres who chased him out of the house.

Before Kelly left, he reportedly said. “I am going to come back and f— you up.” Torres then called the police and Kelly was soon arrested.

Because of the incident, Kelly, who signed with the Colts in May, was suspended the first two games of this season. Frank Reich knows about everything Kelly is going through and said that he talked to Kelly’s uncle, former Buffalo Bills quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

“When you are vetting these things out you talk with everybody you know, and obviously Jim and I are close,” Reich said. “So I know that Jim has been mentoring Chad in a lot of ways and talking to him over the last year about being a pro and so on and so forth. So that played into it a little bit.”