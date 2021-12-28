Colts QB Carson Wentz in Danger of Missing Sunday’s Game Against Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts could be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Colts placed Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which makes it unlikely he will play on Sunday. It’s not clear if Wentz tested positive for COVID-19, but he is unvaccinated and is subject to a 10-day quarantine based on current NFL health and safety protocols.

If Wentz can’t play on Sunday, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger will likely get the start. “We go through the plan, (Ehlinger) goes through it and, like, okay, what are your top calls that you feel comfortable with? Doesn’t have to be all of them,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said, per the Colts official website. “And so we have that separate call sheet for him ready to go. He goes through all the reads just like Carson does. He may not get the live rep but he’ll get it on the side. So he’s ready to go.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sam plays really smart,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s got really good instincts. He’s mentally very quick on his feet, accelerates his vision as we say, good at progressions, has a knack, he certainly is athletic and can make plays with his feet.”

Wentz has been solid in his first season with the Colts. In 15 games, Wentz has completed 62.8% of his passes while throwing for 3,230 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 96.4 passer rating. He has led the Colts to three consecutive wins and six wins in the last seven games. The only loss during that span was a seven-point defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before the start of the season, Wentz told reporters that he’s not vaccinated. “I’m not going to go in-depth on why, but it’s a personal decision for me and my family,” Wentz told reporters at the time, per The Athletic. “I respect everybody else’s decision and I just ask that everybody does the same for me. I know that’s not the world we live in. Not everyone is going to view things the same. But no one really knows what’s going on in someone else’s household and how things are being handled.” The Colts can clinch a playoff spot if they beat the Raiders on Sunday.