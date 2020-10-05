Colts QB Philip Rivers Caught on Hot Mic Talking Smack to Bears and Social Media Is Howling

Philip Rivers is known for talking a lot when he's on the field, and it was on full display when the Indianapolis Colts took on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. During the game, Rivers was trying to get the Bears defense to jump offside, but they wouldn't move. As the Colts quarterback was calling a timeout, he decided to take aim at Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

"He turned the corner on you," Rivers said to Smith who was talking about Colts running back Nyheim Hines, who ran 12-yards one play prior. Along with winning the trash-talk battle with Smith, the Colts earned a 19-11 win over the Bears, who were undefeated coming into the game. After the game, Rivers talked about how the offense did just enough to get their third win of the year.

"D's playing unbelievable," Rivers said in a Zoom conference call as reported by Fox 59. "That lends to a little bit of maybe when we get in that fourth quarter of we’re not going to go start saying, 'Let’s throw it five times in a row.' There was no reason to do that with the way the game was going. Again, we did enough and did what we had to do to win, but certainly some things to clean up." Here's a look at Rivers talking smack to the Bears and social media's reaction.