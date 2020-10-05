Colts QB Philip Rivers Caught on Hot Mic Talking Smack to Bears and Social Media Is Howling
Philip Rivers is known for talking a lot when he's on the field, and it was on full display when the Indianapolis Colts took on the Chicago Bears on Sunday. During the game, Rivers was trying to get the Bears defense to jump offside, but they wouldn't move. As the Colts quarterback was calling a timeout, he decided to take aim at Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.
"He turned the corner on you," Rivers said to Smith who was talking about Colts running back Nyheim Hines, who ran 12-yards one play prior. Along with winning the trash-talk battle with Smith, the Colts earned a 19-11 win over the Bears, who were undefeated coming into the game. After the game, Rivers talked about how the offense did just enough to get their third win of the year.
"D's playing unbelievable," Rivers said in a Zoom conference call as reported by Fox 59. "That lends to a little bit of maybe when we get in that fourth quarter of we’re not going to go start saying, 'Let’s throw it five times in a row.' There was no reason to do that with the way the game was going. Again, we did enough and did what we had to do to win, but certainly some things to clean up." Here's a look at Rivers talking smack to the Bears and social media's reaction.
Philip Rivers is literally always talking smack 😂 @Colts pic.twitter.com/coMncgFFgS— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 4, 2020
Philip Rivers will dish out some smack talk any time he can pic.twitter.com/jOkYlvOEUS— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 4, 2020
Philip Rivers’ trash talk remains undefeatedOctober 4, 2020
Philip Rivers just can't help himself. "He turned the corner on you."
***Enough with the fake crowd noise. Just put a mic on the ball. pic.twitter.com/jOETSKi8k0— Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) October 4, 2020
One of the MANY reasons I love Philip Rivers as @colts quarterback!! He is one of the greats at smack talk!!! Love listening to him mic-ed up!!! https://t.co/5HVtIfs6aI— Deidre (@dabutkus) October 5, 2020
5 Good Bears Things
1. Julian Blackmon. Absolute star in the making.— Booart (3-1) 👑👑👑 🏴 🇪🇺 #NoPasaran (@stvstheworld) October 5, 2020
2. DeForest Buckner.
3. Justin Houston
4. The run defence. Having one of those helps. Hi Texans.
5. Philip Rivers literally stopping in the middle of a cadence to smack talk Roquan Smith
Oh look it’s the most overrated and underachieving QB of our generation talking to one of the most promising defensive players in the NFL!— Daniel Florey (@florey_daniel) October 5, 2020
Idk what this man dish out more: children or insults 😂😂😂— Vincent Perricone (@VPerricone92) October 4, 2020
I love Phillip Rivers! I bet he would play on Special Teams if they let him lol— Don C. Williams, Jr. (@blackdontrump) October 5, 2020
Gotta love Philly River pic.twitter.com/dDR0lVOOQd— Mike (@MikeInA2) October 4, 2020
One of my all time favorite QBs. I want him to get a ring so bad.— Mike Saie 🇱🇧🇺🇸 (@Saie_What) October 4, 2020
Bears should have signed him!— Diego T (@diegotorres1006) October 5, 2020
Wish the @Raiders Qb was built like this.— Vote (@Moneymadd808) October 4, 2020
U gotta love it 🤣🤣— Ct (@clebornraised) October 4, 2020