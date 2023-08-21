Colts Make Big Decision on Running Back Jonathan Taylor Following Trade Request

The Indianapolis Colts have made a decision on their All-Pro running back ahead of the 2023 season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts have permitted Taylor to seek a trade. Other teams are now looking to make an offer to the Colts for Taylor who led the NFL in rushing in 2021. ESPN's Stephen Holder says the Colts are asking for a first-round draft pick or multiple draft picks that would be equivalent to a first-round pick. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports confirmed the report.

Taylor wants a contract extension from the Colts. When the Colts declined to engage Taylor on a new contract, he requested a trade, but at the time Colts owner Jim Irsay denied his trade request. Over the weekend, Irsay spoke to the Colts' broadcast team during the preseason game against the Chicago Bears and talked about having Taylor back for the 2023 season.

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

We're excited to have Jonathan Taylor back," Irsay said, via NFL Media. "I know these things are always difficult, I respect any time people are, they're trying to fight for their position for their families and all those things. And, you know, I've been around it so long that I just think the biggest thing that I preach is timing is everything. We're really looking forward to him to playing his way into being the Jonathan Taylor he was. And we're really excited to have him and we want to do everything we can to support him and embrace him as a Colt, 'cause he's a great young man. I can't say enough about him and his family.

"Look at you have these problems, you know how it is. You never go in with no problems at all. These days you hope you have less contractual problems because the way the CBA is and they work a lot of things through. But you have them and that's what I know Chris Ballard is going to work hard on and try to get the waters as calm as they can and go forward."

Taylor is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and has not played in a game since being placed on injured in December due to an ankle injury. Taylor finished the 2022 season with 861 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. He was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and finished the rookie season with 1,168 yards and 11 touchdowns. Taylor had a breakout year in 2021, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. The production in 2021 led to Taylor being selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team.