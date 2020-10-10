'College GameDay': Alex Rodriguez Picks Games as Celebrity Guest, and Fans Are Not Happy

ESPN's College GameDay aired on Saturday morning, providing the first look at a stacked slate of games. The program followed tradition and included a celebrity guest in on the action. Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez joined the show and made his picks about several of the most anticipated matchups. The list included his favorite team, the Miami Hurricanes, and an upcoming game against the Clemson Tigers.

When fans turned on their TVs to watch College GameDay, they strongly reacted to the news that Rodriguez would pick games. Some expressed irritation about his selections, considering that his previous success. These fans proclaimed that they didn't want to see their favorite teams lose due to Rodriguez's picks. Others, however, expressed irritation while saying that they don't like the former baseball star. Some Twitter users called him "fake" and criticized the decision to feature him on the program.