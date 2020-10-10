'College GameDay': Alex Rodriguez Picks Games as Celebrity Guest, and Fans Are Not Happy
ESPN's College GameDay aired on Saturday morning, providing the first look at a stacked slate of games. The program followed tradition and included a celebrity guest in on the action. Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez joined the show and made his picks about several of the most anticipated matchups. The list included his favorite team, the Miami Hurricanes, and an upcoming game against the Clemson Tigers.
When fans turned on their TVs to watch College GameDay, they strongly reacted to the news that Rodriguez would pick games. Some expressed irritation about his selections, considering that his previous success. These fans proclaimed that they didn't want to see their favorite teams lose due to Rodriguez's picks. Others, however, expressed irritation while saying that they don't like the former baseball star. Some Twitter users called him "fake" and criticized the decision to feature him on the program.
ESPN still trying to make this guy likable. He’s so fake..and boring— Papa Legba (@rollingbutter) October 10, 2020
prevnext
Hey @AROD here’s my college Gameday sign pic.twitter.com/r9mRa3lRVq— #RaysUp (@TBwinningtheWS) October 10, 2020
ARod’s on Gameday. Can’t wait to hear about how Miami’s gonna need to bunt to win the game.— Max Able (@ableM_16) October 10, 2020
prevnext
Arod is the guest picker in College Gameday. Why can’t I escape him???????— Wendy (@BravesWendy) October 10, 2020
Baseball fans: Well, at least no weekend baseball means I won't have to see or hear ARod.
College Gameday: LOL YOU THOUGHT— Eric Gregg Revenge Series (@BravesSwearJar) October 10, 2020
prevnext
Can someone please explain to me why ARod is on College Gameday now? And why he just took A&M over Florida 🥴— Jack Webber (@jackwebs21) October 10, 2020
Arod making picks on college gameday. It’s a shame, I wanted to watch too. Oh well, I’ll find something else for the next 20 minutes.— Stephen A. Smithers (@realstevecarp) October 10, 2020
prevnext
Another reason to hate ARod; his last appointment Gameday, he went 12-0 in his picks.— The Angry Bird (@BrianIndian63) October 10, 2020
Really Gameday!?! Really😒— Barbara Cullum (@barbara_cullum) October 10, 2020
prevnext
This College Gameday episode is quite the turd. First, it’s in clemson. Secondly, ARod is coming up.— JT: Go Bravos! (@JTUSCFAN) October 10, 2020
Ever since Bill Murray was on Gameday at Clemson in 2013, they have not done a good job getting a guest picker for the Tigers. Can’t remember everyone, but I know Eric Church was involved and today ARod is on in Miami gear. Do better @CollegeGameDay— Eric Walters (@EricTWalters) October 10, 2020
Colbert, Dolph next please.
prevnext
Arod as an analyst for College Gameday........ pic.twitter.com/DrjQ60sU68— CP (@PMo_TRON) October 10, 2020
@KirkHerbstreit there had to be a better choice for celebrity picker on college Gameday at Clemson - arod huge miami fan. Come on man!!— Robin Holder (@RobinHolder18) October 10, 2020
prev
When are ARod’s 15 minutes of fame gonna be over???— David Mortazavi (@DavidMortazavi) October 10, 2020