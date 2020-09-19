Bill Murray Makes GameDay Picks From a Hammock and Social Media Is Going Wild for It
Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay previewed a stacked slate of football games, including Notre Dame. Following a weekly tradition, the show featured a guest star to help pick the biggest matchups. Saturday's selection was Bill Murray, the very popular comedic actor. He couldn't join the show in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Murray had some fun with his time on the series and made his picks while swinging around in a hammock.
When fans saw Murray in a hammock and making picks, they reacted with pure joy. Many view the Man Who Knew Too Little star as a national treasure, and they proclaimed that this bizarre segment on College GameDay just further proved his greatness. The fans on Twitter said that they didn't even care that Murray's internet connection was less-than-ideal. They just proclaimed that the technical issues just added a little charm.
If Bill Murray calls us, “The Apples”, it is now an official nickname for us. https://t.co/FmGcR2hBCA— Nick Robison (@robisonnk) September 19, 2020
prevnext
Bill Murray for President 2020.— So it goes... (@melaniesdavis) September 19, 2020
dialed in using AOL and a modem line. kicked grandma off her call to log in. furniture circa 1974— Doug Seaberg (@dougseaberg) September 19, 2020
prevnext
He’s a national treasure— Brett (@Brett_Geist32) September 19, 2020
Let’s go raiders!! We can’t let Bill Murray down! https://t.co/bIpIDQY5dS— Matthew Cooper🧢 (@matthewcooper__) September 19, 2020
prevnext
This how I will be taking all my virtual meetings from now on...in a hammock 😂🙌🏼
Bill Murray out there living his best life 🎉 https://t.co/u1sbPMkOz5— Danielle Ryan👩🏻💻 (@ryelle777) September 19, 2020
I’ll give him a pass on the pronunciation. The Legend of Bill Murray continues to grow. https://t.co/WKpOMg3els— Mr. Mitchener (@MitchenersClass) September 19, 2020
prevnext
Since Bill Murray is trending let’s take a look at this pic.twitter.com/kRJYUDtV56— Ced® (@cedfunches) September 19, 2020
Bill Murray energy https://t.co/9CJaLwfKxZ— Jade Langlinais (@jadelyn_bish) September 19, 2020
prevnext
Bill Murray knows what's upppppp ⚡🔛 https://t.co/HqrmCvsFzb— Da Vinky (@andrew_milito) September 19, 2020
Who set up Bill Murray's camera?
🤣— Jared ✌️ (@jfals82) September 19, 2020
prevnext
Bill Murray seal of approval what else do we need??? https://t.co/aTh0TQjgeF— Upegs (@Jpegs93) September 19, 2020
Bill Murray is a national treasure. https://t.co/szc3sfq451— Justin (@MRJWAR) September 19, 2020
One weekend in Boone can change your life for the best or for the worst. Boone is definitely a Bill Murray town https://t.co/yv168N10pc— evan kent. (@EvanKent13) September 19, 2020
prev
Saw Bill Murray trending and thought he had a sex scandal, but he's just in a hammock and fishing hat predicting football games. Just where I hoped he'd be. pic.twitter.com/8kRQYksNP3— M.C. Myers (@filmobjective) September 19, 2020