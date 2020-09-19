Bill Murray Makes GameDay Picks From a Hammock and Social Media Is Going Wild for It

Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay previewed a stacked slate of football games, including Notre Dame. Following a weekly tradition, the show featured a guest star to help pick the biggest matchups. Saturday's selection was Bill Murray, the very popular comedic actor. He couldn't join the show in person due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Murray had some fun with his time on the series and made his picks while swinging around in a hammock.

When fans saw Murray in a hammock and making picks, they reacted with pure joy. Many view the Man Who Knew Too Little star as a national treasure, and they proclaimed that this bizarre segment on College GameDay just further proved his greatness. The fans on Twitter said that they didn't even care that Murray's internet connection was less-than-ideal. They just proclaimed that the technical issues just added a little charm.