College Football Playoffs: Selection Committee Reveals Teams, and Fans Are Going Off

Sunday afternoon, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced the four teams that will meet in the pursuit of the National Championship trophy. No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will face off in The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One on New Year's Day. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl immediately after. Both games will air on ESPN and set up a high-profile National Championship game.

When the committee revealed the four teams, college football fans responded with strong comments. Many said that Notre Dame did not deserve to be in the playoffs due to a previous blowout loss to Clemson during the ACC Championship. Many said that No. 5 Texas A&M needed to be the fourth team. However, others said that the undefeated Cincinnati team should have the honor. The comments continued as more people reacted to the upcoming playoff schedule.