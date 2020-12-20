College Football Playoffs: Selection Committee Reveals Teams, and Fans Are Going Off
Sunday afternoon, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced the four teams that will meet in the pursuit of the National Championship trophy. No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will face off in The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One on New Year's Day. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl immediately after. Both games will air on ESPN and set up a high-profile National Championship game.
When the committee revealed the four teams, college football fans responded with strong comments. Many said that Notre Dame did not deserve to be in the playoffs due to a previous blowout loss to Clemson during the ACC Championship. Many said that No. 5 Texas A&M needed to be the fourth team. However, others said that the undefeated Cincinnati team should have the honor. The comments continued as more people reacted to the upcoming playoff schedule.
i think the college football playoff committee got it exactly right. let's be honest, these are the four teams everyone wants to see. if your team didn't make it in, sorry, but they should've won more games— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) December 20, 2020
prevnext
If Cincinnati wanted to make the College Football Playoff, they should’ve simply beaten some SEC or Big Ten teams in non-conference play, even though the SEC and Big Ten canceled non-conference play because of COVID— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 20, 2020
College Football Playoff looking like pic.twitter.com/qDpT2oFNsD— Karen Howell (@karenehowell) December 20, 2020
prevnext
Remember when we thought a college football playoff would solve all the selection problems that the BCS couldn’t lol— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 20, 2020
Time to blow this playoff up and expand! Losing interest in college Football when we can all just about predict the 4 playoff teams!— Ron Kiener (@KienerRon48) December 20, 2020
prevnext
Texas A&M should have been the 4th team in the college football playoffs and not ND. IMO— MrOnePride (@MrOnePride) December 20, 2020
The whole college football playoff system is stupid so why every year are we surprised when it becomes a dumpster fire.— Andy Walmsley (@AndyWalmsley74) December 20, 2020
prevnext
The #Bears are winning, college football has messed up the playoffs again. How does A&M not get in over Ohio State or Notre Dame? Maybe some #108ing will make sense of it all. pic.twitter.com/I16I30d4T3— Brogan (@Tedbrogan23) December 20, 2020
The college football playoff remains a joke. No change in the top four. Why even play the games? ND got beaten by 24 by Clemson. We know they aren’t the best. Why not give an undefeated Cincy or CCU a shot? A system made for the establishment— Nick (@nickthedude502) December 20, 2020
prevnext
The college football playoff is a joke. Ohio state played 6 shitty teams, looked awful doing so, and gets in at the third spot? Clemson is gonna eat them alive. And don’t get me started on ND. They’re gonna get spanked too.— JollyTruth (@JollyTruth) December 20, 2020
Does anyone think the college football committee would’ve put the 2010 TCU team in the playoffs?They were ranked in the Top 4 by AP and Coaches when the championship was 2 teams. I severely doubt it.— Michael Memis (@MemisMichael) December 20, 2020
prevnext
Texas A&M should've been selected to the College Football Playoff— Jamaica (@JamaicaRob24) December 20, 2020
Who’s worse: the people who counted ballots in Nevada or the college football playoff committee— Justin McLeckie (@justinmcleckie) December 20, 2020
prev
i want an 8 team college football playoff— j drizzle (@drewjoiner_) December 20, 2020