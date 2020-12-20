Nick Saban Skipping College Football Playoff Selection Show for Church, and Fans Are Applauding
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Florida Gators on Saturday night to capture the SEC Championship. Winning this high-profile game secured another undefeated season for Nick Saban's team and set them up for an interesting battle in the four-team College Football Playoffs. However, Saban did not watch Sunday's College Football Playoffs Selection Show live due to previous obligations. He went to church.
"I go to church from 11-12, so they're either gonna have to schedule it at a different time or I'm gonna find out after I get out of church," Saban said during Saturday's postgame interview. The fans heard his comments and responded on social media. Some applauded his decision to go to church while others joked about the head coach "cussing" and then attending a service.
Love hearing all the hypocritical Saints calling out Saban for cussing.— Brett Hood (@bretth24) December 20, 2020
He’s gotta go to church every Sunday with all that cussing he does on the sideline— matthew1992 (@53Mattyice) December 20, 2020
“...and please give Brother Saban and the men in crimson and white the strength and courage to defeat the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day at 8:45 ET on ESPN. Roll Tide...er, Amen.”— Winner & Losers (@winner_losers) December 20, 2020
Leaders will always drive the type of culture on the team! Church will always be a priority! Love it! 💯🙏🏾— Coach Tukia, Navy Vet, P.E. Teacher, M.S. (@nokes10inoke) December 20, 2020
I wish he would make a run in politics. He is what this country needs. Also he wouldn't be coaching at Bama anymore.— Wilson (@WilsonFamilyWDE) December 20, 2020
I love it - you got your priorities in the right place. You and Ms. Terry have a wonderful time at church. #RollTide— Nina Langford (@LeftiesRule3) December 20, 2020
Don’t worry coach. It’s a four hour show. Seriously.— Sean 😷 (@seanfoulsean) December 20, 2020
I hate how much I like him.— napkin4Aroof (@Napkin4Aroof) December 20, 2020
Nick Saban has church per sources— Phoenix Hinchey (@HincheyPhoenix) December 20, 2020
Never change coach. The 🐐♥️♥️♥️— Patsy Boykin Swinney (@BoykinSwinney) December 20, 2020
Saban must be Catholic...— Mike (@mike9omalley) December 20, 2020
He skipping class? 🤔
🤣🤣🤣— KJD Christmas (@forabamafan) December 20, 2020