Nick Saban Skipping College Football Playoff Selection Show for Church, and Fans Are Applauding

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Florida Gators on Saturday night to capture the SEC Championship. Winning this high-profile game secured another undefeated season for Nick Saban's team and set them up for an interesting battle in the four-team College Football Playoffs. However, Saban did not watch Sunday's College Football Playoffs Selection Show live due to previous obligations. He went to church.

"I go to church from 11-12, so they're either gonna have to schedule it at a different time or I'm gonna find out after I get out of church," Saban said during Saturday's postgame interview. The fans heard his comments and responded on social media. Some applauded his decision to go to church while others joked about the head coach "cussing" and then attending a service.