College Football Player Ronnie Caldwell Dies in Shooting

Ronnie Caldwell, a safety on the Northwestern State Demons football team, died on Thursday morning, the school announced. He was 21 years old. Caldwell died from injuries suffered when he was shot multiple times, according to police in Natchitoches, Louisiana (per PEOPLE). Northwestern State was scheduled to play Nicholls on Saturday but canceled the game due to Caldwell's death.

"Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field," coach Brad Laird said as part of a statement. "He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident. He did not play a snap this year because of an injury, but his voice resonated with every member of our team from the first player to the 115th on our roster.

Today, we mourn the loss of junior safety Ronnie Caldwell.



📄 https://t.co/WH44AXZgR7 pic.twitter.com/1TL4ZUj4d7 — NSU Football (@NSUDemonsFB) October 12, 2023

"Our hearts are broken and ache for Ronnie's family and friends. His loss will be felt here at Northwestern State, in Natchitoches and in his home. We will treasure the time we spent with Ronnie and the memories we made, and we will hold him and his family in our hearts as we attempt to move forward in the days and weeks ahead."

According to KTBS-TV, officers from the Natchitoches Police Department responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment complex. When police arrived on the scene, Caldwell was found suffering "several gunshot wounds" and was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's office. According to the Natchitoches Parish Journal, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Caldwell joined Northwestern State after transferring from Tyler (Texas) Junior College following the 2021 season. In 2022, Caldwell played in all 11 games for Northwestern State and finished seventh on the team in tackles. He did not play in a game during the 2023 season due to an injury he suffered during the camp.

"We are stunned and saddened by the sudden loss of Ronnie Caldwell," Northwestern State Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian said. "Ronnie was a devoted teammate, friend, brother and son. His teammates, coaches and staff members who had the pleasure of knowing Ronnie will remember his ever-present smile and the way he could light up any room when he walked in. Words truly cannot express the heartache we feel for Ronnie, his family, his teammates and our university community."