College Football Player Reed Ryan Dead at 22 After Collapsing During Workout

Reed Ryan, a student-athlete on the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team, died on Tuesday, more than a week after collapsing during a team workout, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 22 years old. Ryan collapsed after going into cardiac arrest on Nov. 21. The collapse was the result of an undetected heart condition, according to his obituary (per PEOPLE).

Ryan was being treated at St. Mary's-Duluth Medical Center. Before he was transported to the hospital, the athletic training team implemented CPR on him. "Our staff and players are devastated about Reed's passing," UMD head football coach Curt Wiese said in a statement. "Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through."

"Reed had a positive impact on so many and we are deeply saddened by his passing," UMD director of athletics Forrest Karr said. "Reed was a kind, caring and thoughtful young man who enjoyed bringing people together. He grew up in my hometown and was beloved by those who knew him in Waunakee, Fargo, Duluth, and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers are with Reed's family and friends during this time of sorrow. We are grateful for everyone who is supporting Reed's teammates and our staff members."

Before joining UMD, Ryan spent four seasons at North Dakota State and helped the team win two FCS national championships. The defensive lineman appeared in nine games this year and recorded eight tackles and one sack. Ryan was a native of Waunakee, Wisconsin and graduated from Waunakee High School in 2019. A memorial wake will be held at the Blackhawk Church in Middleton, Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 1, and the funeral will be held the following day.