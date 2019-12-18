College Football Fans Are Losing It After Seeing USC’s Low Recruiting Class Ranking

The University of Southern California Trojans football team has a rich tradition of winning. The Trojans have won 11 national titles, 39 conference titles and they had six players win the Heisman Trophy (with one additional winner that was vacated). Fans are confused as to why the team is struggling when it comes to recruiting? National Signing Day started on Wednesday and 247Sports listed Trojans with the 77th best-recruiting class in the country. At one point in the day, USC was ranked 85th right behind Georgia State.

USC had the unique chance to fire its coach and have that not ruin an already-good recruiting class right before the ESP … and chose not to take that chance https://t.co/umeAMFW9IE — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 18, 2019

Most of the teams in the recruiting top 25 our top 25 recruiters of the last decade Florida State exemption in the high twenties is understandable But oh my God, USC we are watching the fall of Rome. it’s like the staff gave up on recruiting expecting to be fired and didnt — Dave Bartoo (@CFBMatrix) December 18, 2019

Fans and writers couldn’t believe it and they sounded off on Twitter.

“The Troy Trojans (my school’s rivals) have a better class than the USC Trojans (my favorite team) I hate everything,” one fan wrote.

“What’s the most embarrassing is how Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Oregon no longer fear recruiting Southern California kids,” another fan wrote. “They used to not even bother, knowing they were not getting anyone away from USC.”

“USC football is now irrelevant,” another fan added.

One fan realizes the class is not as strong as it has been in the last few years, writing: “I mean these guys are an inch from being 4 stars. If you go by the average recruit rating. But ya. This class is bad compared to what we are used to.”

Notable schools with recruiting classes better than USC as of now on National Signing Day are Tulane, Toledo, Troy, Bowling Green, Miami Ohio, UMass, Northern Illinois and Georgia State. Things are not going well for Clay Helton — travis (@travisparks24) December 18, 2019

it’s the Athletic Department and whole USC admin at fault. Helton has been ripe for firing several times only to be retained because of “stability”. If the trustees and admin have no desire to back a dominant program, USC football will remain dormant. Local talent gone. — fullofnopes (@fullofnopes) December 18, 2019

In 2019, the Trojans finished with an 8-4 record and will play Iowa in the Holiday Bowl. In 2018, the team was 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game. Things have to get better for the Trojans or it could be a long 2020 season.