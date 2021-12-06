Sports

College Football: Full List, Schedule of 2021-22 Bowl Games

The college football regular season has come to an end, and it’s now time for bowl games. The most notable games are the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, and the four teams that are playing for the national championship are Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati. Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl while Michigan will take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl. 

“Alabama at 12-1, Michigan at 12-1, Cincinnati at 13-0, all three of those are conference champions, and we took that into account certainly, College Football Playoff chair Gary Barta said on Sunday. “Alabama had beaten the previously ranked all year long Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, and Michigan had beaten the previously ranked No. 13 team in Iowa, and then Cincinnati remains undefeated, the only undefeated team left in the country, and they had beaten the previously ranked Houston Cougars at 21. In each one of those games, those winners were in a dominant fashion.  

“Really what it’s been about, I love college football. I love the people with whom I was able to serve and the staff, so just grateful for the opportunity.” Here’s a look at the entire bowl list and schedule for this year, per ESPN.

The Opening Weekend

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl 
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl 
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl 
Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cricket Celebration Bowl 
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl 
UTEP vs. Fresno State
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl 
UAB vs. BYU
3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

LendingTree Bowl 
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl pres. by Stifel 
Utah State vs. Oregon State
7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 
Louisiana vs. Marshall
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

First Week

Monday, Dec 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct 
Old Dominion vs. Tulsa
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 
Kent State vs. Wyoming
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl 
UTSA vs. San Diego State
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl 
Missouri vs. Army
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic 
North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl 
UCF vs. Florida
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Christmas Football

Friday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl
Memphis vs. Hawai’i
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl 
Georgia State vs. Ball State
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl 
Western Michigan vs. Nevada
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Military Bowl presented by Peraton 
Boston College vs. East Carolina
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Second Week

Tuesday, Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl 
Houston vs. Auburn
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl 
Air Force vs. Louisville
3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech
6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA vs. NC State
8 p.m., Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl 
West Virginia vs. Minnesota
10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl 
SMU vs. Virginia
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Era Pinstripe Bowl 
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Bowl 
Clemson vs. Iowa State
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl 
Oregon vs. Oklahoma
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

TransPerfect Music City Bowl 
Tennessee vs. Purdue
3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Year’s Eve

Friday, Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl 
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Washington State vs. Miami
2 p.m., CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl 
Central Michigan vs. Boise State
2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 
No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Year’s Day

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl
Penn State vs. Arkansas
Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Vrbo Citrus Bowl 
Iowa vs. Kentucky
1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl 
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X 
Ohio State vs. Utah
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Allstate Sugar Bowl 
Ole Miss vs. Baylor
8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

The Championship Plus 1

Tuesday, Jan. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl 
LSU vs. Kansas State
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 10

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T 
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

