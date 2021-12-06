College Football: Full List, Schedule of 2021-22 Bowl Games

The college football regular season has come to an end, and it’s now time for bowl games. The most notable games are the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, and the four teams that are playing for the national championship are Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati. Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl while Michigan will take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

“Alabama at 12-1, Michigan at 12-1, Cincinnati at 13-0, all three of those are conference champions, and we took that into account certainly, College Football Playoff chair Gary Barta said on Sunday. “Alabama had beaten the previously ranked all year long Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, and Michigan had beaten the previously ranked No. 13 team in Iowa, and then Cincinnati remains undefeated, the only undefeated team left in the country, and they had beaten the previously ranked Houston Cougars at 21. In each one of those games, those winners were in a dominant fashion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Really what it’s been about, I love college football. I love the people with whom I was able to serve and the staff, so just grateful for the opportunity.” Here’s a look at the entire bowl list and schedule for this year, per ESPN.

The Opening Weekend

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

UTEP vs. Fresno State

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

UAB vs. BYU

3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl pres. by Stifel

Utah State vs. Oregon State

7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana vs. Marshall

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

First Week

https://twitter.com/MBBowlGame/status/1467583142743654405?s=20





Monday, Dec 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State vs. Wyoming

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

UTSA vs. San Diego State

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri vs. Army

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

UCF vs. Florida

7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Christmas Football

Friday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl

Memphis vs. Hawai’i

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Georgia State vs. Ball State

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan vs. Nevada

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Boston College vs. East Carolina

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Second Week

https://twitter.com/CFAPeachBowl/status/1467903527674646538?s=20

Tuesday, Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Houston vs. Auburn

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Air Force vs. Louisville

3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

UCLA vs. NC State

8 p.m., Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia vs. Minnesota

10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

SMU vs. Virginia

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Bowl

Clemson vs. Iowa State

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl

Oregon vs. Oklahoma

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Tennessee vs. Purdue

3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Year’s Eve

Friday, Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Washington State vs. Miami

2 p.m., CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Boise State

2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Year’s Day

https://twitter.com/SEC/status/1467588448588550153?s=20





Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Penn State vs. Arkansas

Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky

1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X

Ohio State vs. Utah

5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss vs. Baylor

8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

The Championship Plus 1

Tuesday, Jan. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl

LSU vs. Kansas State

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 10

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App