College Football: Full List, Schedule of 2021-22 Bowl Games

The college football regular season has come to an end, and it’s now time for bowl games. The most notable games are the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, and the four teams that are playing for the national championship are Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati. Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl while Michigan will take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
“Alabama at 12-1, Michigan at 12-1, Cincinnati at 13-0, all three of those are conference champions, and we took that into account certainly, College Football Playoff chair Gary Barta said on Sunday. “Alabama had beaten the previously ranked all year long Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, and Michigan had beaten the previously ranked No. 13 team in Iowa, and then Cincinnati remains undefeated, the only undefeated team left in the country, and they had beaten the previously ranked Houston Cougars at 21. In each one of those games, those winners were in a dominant fashion.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Really what it’s been about, I love college football. I love the people with whom I was able to serve and the staff, so just grateful for the opportunity.” Here’s a look at the entire bowl list and schedule for this year, per ESPN.
The Opening Weekend
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl
UTEP vs. Fresno State
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
UAB vs. BYU
3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl pres. by Stifel
Utah State vs. Oregon State
7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana vs. Marshall
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
First Week
Monday, Dec 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct
Old Dominion vs. Tulsa
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State vs. Wyoming
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
UTSA vs. San Diego State
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri vs. Army
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic
North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
UCF vs. Florida
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Christmas Football
Friday, Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl
Memphis vs. Hawai’i
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Georgia State vs. Ball State
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan vs. Nevada
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Boston College vs. East Carolina
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Second Week
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Houston vs. Auburn
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Air Force vs. Louisville
3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech
6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA vs. NC State
8 p.m., Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
West Virginia vs. Minnesota
10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
SMU vs. Virginia
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson vs. Iowa State
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Valero Alamo Bowl
Oregon vs. Oklahoma
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Purdue
3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
New Year’s Eve
Friday, Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Washington State vs. Miami
2 p.m., CBS
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan vs. Boise State
2 p.m.
CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
New Year’s Day
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Penn State vs. Arkansas
Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X
Ohio State vs. Utah
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Baylor
8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
The Championship Plus 1
Tuesday, Jan. 4
TaxAct Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Kansas State
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App