College Basketball Coach’s Wife Robbed at Gunpoint

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim, was robbed of her purse at gunpoint in Syracuse on Tuesday, according to Syracuse.com. Police said the robbery was reported at 2:08 p.m. local time and Juli was not injured. She was sitting in her car near the Cheesecake Factory entrance at Destiny USA when she was approached by a minor. He talked to Juli before pointing a gun at her, reaching into her car and grabbing her purse, police said.

The minor drove away with two others in a nearby car. The car they were driving has been reported stolen. Police are asking for anyone with information about the robbery to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222. Juli is the co-founder of the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which helps kids fight cancer in the New York area. According to TMZ Sports, the couple first met at the Kentucky Derby in 1994 and were married in 1997.

Jim and Juli have three children together. Their two sons, Jimmy and Buddy, play on the Orange basketball team. Their daughter, Jamie, attends the University of Rochester. Jim Boeheim has spent his entire college basketball career (as a player and coach) at Syracuse. He was a player from 1963 to 1966 and then became an assistant coach in 1969. In 1976, Boeheim became the head coach for the Orange and has one of the most successful careers in NCAA history.

In his 40-plus years with Syracuse, Boeheim has led the team to 10 Big East Regular season championships, five Big East Tournament titles, five Final Four appearances and a national championship in 2003. In 2010, Boeheim was named Naismith College Coach of the Year and AP Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 30-5 record and an appearance in the Sweet 16. He also won three Olympic Gold Medals as he’s been an assistant coach for the USA Ment’s Basketball team. Boeheim was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Players think about trying to play the best they can and be the best players they can be, that will help us be a very good team and give them a chance for a future in basketball, which they all want. We’re strictly trying to be the best team we can be and we, as coaches, want our players to be the best players that they can be,” Boeheim said in an interview with Inside Sports Journal last year. “We’re trying to develop them as individual players and team players.”