Colin Kaepernick Gives Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick continues to stay ready just in case his number is called. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is still working out and is said to be “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready to play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.” On Thursday, Kaepernick posted a video of him doing QB drills. And in the caption, Kaepernick wrote “Still working.”

The last time Kaepernick played in the NFL was in 2016, which was his final year with the 49ers. During his final season, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality against people of color. His decision to protest during the national anthem sparked its share of controversy, and he hasn’t signed with a team since.

Before the 2020 season, NFL commission Roger Goodell encouraged teams to sign Kaepernick amid the Black Lives Matter movement. “Well, the first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier,” Goodell said at the time when speaking to Emmanuel Acho. “Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to. We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did. You know, we would have benefited from that. Absolutely.”

During the 2019 season, the NFL invited Kaepernick to come to Atlanta to work out for all 32 teams. And while Kaepernick did travel to Atlanta for a private workout, he decided to have a public workout at a high school in the area. After the workout, Kaepernick sent a message to the league.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people. We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.” Kapernick, 34, was selected by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He made a name for himself in 2012 when he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. In his career, Kaepernick has completed 59.8% of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.