Colin Kaepernick: Thousands Agree With Viral Tweet Saying NFL Teams Should Sign QB-Turned-Activist

Will Colin Kaepernick return to the NFL soon? That question has been asked since 2017, and by the looks of things, fans want the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback on an NFL roster when the 2020 season begins. One Twitter user asked fans to retweet his tweet if Kaepernick should be "invited back into the NFL," and it has been retweeted over 72,000 times in a week. The tweet has also been liked 64,000 times.

Fans also showed their support for Kaepernick in the comments section. One Twitter user wrote: "NFL needs to roll out the red carpet, get out the good plates, buy all the fancy cheese and apologize heartily while begging him to please consider coming back, cause they straight f—d up back when he was making a meaningful and peaceful stand against Murderers in Blue." Another person wrote the league needs to apologize to Kapernick and donate $2 million to his charity. Another fan wants Kaepernick to get an offer by a team and then deny it.

If anyone agrees Colin Kaepernick should be invited back into the NFL, please retweet this. — Chad Stump (@ChadStump1) June 8, 2020

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talked about Kaepernick to ESPN on Monday and said he would love to have in back in the league. But in order for that to happen, a team has to offer him a contract. "Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," Goodell said. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that."

Kaepernick was a member of the 49ers from 2011-2016. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick protested during the national anthem by kneeling. His decision caused a lot of debates about respecting the flag and military, but Kaepernick said his protest was about the racial and social injustice going on in the country and had nothing to do with the flag. Fans want to see Kaepernick back in the league now because of the death of George Floyd on May 25 and the protests going on in the country when it comes to racial injustice. While Kaepernick waits to sign with an NFL team, he uses his voice and platform to speak out against racism.