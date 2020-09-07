Rare Colin Kaepernick Rookie Card up for Auction

✖

A rare rookie card of Colin Kaepernick that features his autograph and a piece of his game-used jersey is being auctioned off, according to TMZ. The card is a 2011 Topps Platinum Rookie Patch Autograph Red Refractor card which is 1 of 1. The owner of the card is letting it go because he wants to raise money for Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

The owner told TMZ he started buying Kaepernick items back in 2016 when collectors thought the former 49ers quarterback's kneeling would cause his collectibility value to drop. The card was one of the items he purchased, which went for $1,800. However, the card is now worth at least $25,000. The owner took the card to Goldin Auctions, and half of the winning proceeds will go to the Know Your Rights Camp.

"Encapsulated and graded MINT 9 by BGS, with signature graded "9" by Beckett. Rookie Card. Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has rendered a bold, blue ink signature on the obverse of this ultra-premium, one-of-a-kind piece. Its cardfront presentation also incorporates a player worn NFL logo equipment patch relic," Goldin Auctions wrote in its description, while also mentioning it's in "mint condition." The auction will close later this month and already has a $1,000 bid, according to TMZ.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, but there have been reports of teams looking to bring him back in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd. However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said the interest in Kaepernick "was false."

"The news that the Eagles will pay 41-year-old quarterback Josh McCown $12,000 per week for what amounts to a no-show, quarantine quarterback job underscores the widespread lack of interest in Kaepernick," Florio wrote in his report. Florio talked to a source who said teams had zero interest in Kaepernick in months. Florio also noted that no teams created Kapernick's agent. In November, Kaepernick was invited by the NFL to workout in front of all 32 teams. However, he decided to have his own workout at an Atlanta-area high school in front of fans and a few scouts.