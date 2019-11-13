NFL Invites All 32 Teams for Private Colin Kaepernick Workout

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been in the NFL since 2016, but he has been preparing for any opportunity should it be presented. That time may have possibly arrived. Tuesday afternoon, ESPN revealed that the NFL has set up a private workout for Kaepernick and has invited all 32 teams.

As Adam Schefter reported, the private workout will be held on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia. There will be an on-field session so that Kaepernick can show off his readiness for NFL action. Following that, he will be given the opportunity to meet with teams during an interview.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If any team is unable to attend the workout, video of both the on-field session and the interview will be made available by the league.

According to the memo that was obtained by ESPN, which was sent to NFL teams, says: “Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

According to the report by ESPN, several teams have inquired about Kaepernick’s football readiness during a season in which multiple starters have been injured. Additionally, the former San Francisco 49ers starter has repeatedly mentioned that he is ready for a return to action.

Kaepernick turned 32 on Nov. 3 and has not played in the NFL since 2016. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 after protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem. However, his agent has mentioned repeatedly that Kaepernick has been working out five days a week in anticipation of an opportunity that hasn’t been presented just yet.

In September, it was revealed that Kaepernick’s agent had been calling teams to discuss any potential offers for his client. There was reportedly no progress made at the time, but the upcoming workout on Saturday could serve as his best opportunity to rejoin the NFL.

Depending on the attendance, the former 49ers quarterback could find an opportunity with one of the needy teams around the league. Whether it’s signing to serve as depth or compete for a starting position, Kaepernick could potentially be making a return to NFL stadiums.