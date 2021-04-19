Colin Cowherd's Daughter Possibly Dating Top NFL Prospect

✖

Is Liv Cowherd, the daughter of FS1 host Colin Cowherd, dating a top NFL prospect? According to Awesemo, Liv is possibly dating North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Social media began talking about it in March after Cowherd said he had Lance over at his house recently. Lance continued to fuel those rumors when he began dropping comments on Liv's Instagram page.

In Liv's most recent Instagram post, she is seen laying out in the sun, leading to Lance commenting "No filter?" That comment received over 100 replies with many of them referring to Liv and Lance being a couple. Nothing has been made official, but Cowherd has nothing but great things to say about Lance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liv Cowherd (@liv_cowherd)

“I think he’s special,” Cowherd said of Lance. “By the way, I’m not going to lie, he was at my house 24 hours ago. Very humble, very gracious, he’s got all the right things in life that he cares about.” Around the same time, Cowherd projected Lance to be drafted No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons. If that happens, Lance would be taking over for Matt Ryan who won the MVP award in 2016 and led the Falcons to the Super Bowl that year.

Trey Lance dropping comments in @ColinCowherd's Daughter Liv's IG pic.twitter.com/x4OxgRnqcr — SideAction (@SideActionHQ) March 31, 2021

“Matt Ryan’s problem is, stylistically, he does not look like what we want our quarterbacks to look like,” Cowherd said per Falcons Wire. “But the division Matt Ryan plays in, and this league is about winning your division first, has been dominated by pocket quarterbacks.”

It's unclear when Lance will be drafted, but whoever selects him will be getting a dynamic player. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Trey Lance to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In 2020, Allen had a breakout season with the Bills, which led to them playing the AFC Championship game.

Lance didn't play too many games in college but was a playmaker when he was on the field. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Lance won the Walter Payton Award, which is given to the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision, the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS and the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year award.