Cody Rhodes and Wife Brandi Expecting First Child Together

The first family of AEW is getting bigger. On Wednesday's AEW: Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes annoucned they are expecting their first child together. The couple has been married for seven years, and Brandi told PEOPLE they are ready for the next chapter in their lives.

"Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news,” Brandi said. "We’ve had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter." Both Cody and Brandi have been very busy since AEW launched in 2019. Both are company executives as well as in-ring competitors.

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

"We have always talked about it as a future, and it turns out that the future is now," Brandi added. "It’s surreal that parenthood is right around the corner! We are ready and excited to dive right in." The couple made the announcement in a short video. It shows Cody and Brandi decorating the Christmas tree at their home before they hear a knock on their door. They found a small wrapped gift on their doorstep and inside the box was a pair of Gucci baby shoes with an ornament that says their baby is due in 2021.

Cody and Brandi first met when they were working for WWE. They got married in September 2013 and after years of hard work, the couple along with Tony Khan, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackon and Kenny Omega founded AEW in January of last year. Cody is an Executive Vice President while Brandi is the Chief Brand Officer. She previously appeared on the reality series WAGS Atlanta.

"It was definitely difficult to be on the road a lot and being in a relationship with him," Brandi said to Wrestling Inc. in 2017 when talking about being released from WWE and making the move to Atlanta. "To me, it was a big change because we moved to Atlanta, which I had never lived there before, and didn't have many friends. Some of my career goals and what I was trying to do, he didn't really understand that.