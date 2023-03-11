Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' Hell in a Cell Match Now Free to Watch on YouTube

We are just weeks away from Cody Rhodes' much-anticipated match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and WWE is helping hype up fans in the perfect way. The company has made one of his greatest matches — his 2022 Hell in a Cell bout against Seth Rollins — free to watch on YouTube. The full match was previously only available to watch as part of the full Hell in a Cell event that is streaming on Peacock alongside the rest of WWE's catalog.

The match has already gone down in professional wrestling history due to Rhodes' bravery and Rollins' careful execution of the fight. Rhodes returned to WWE as Rollins' surprise WrestleMania 38 opponent on April 2, 2022, triggering a months-long rivalry between the two. Ahead of their blow-off match at Hell in a Cell 2022, Rhodes legitimately tore his pectoral muscle while working out. Instead of backing out of the main event, Rhodes still wrestled the match, which was held at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

In an awe-inspiring sight, Rhodes displayed his bruised pec and shoulder throughout the match. The pair then leaned into the perceived danger of Rhodes wrestling with such a big injury, carefully pulling off risky spot after risky spot to viewers' horror. It's truly a must-see match for fans of pro wrestling. (We'd also be remiss if we didn't mention the fact that Rollins dressed up in attire inspired by Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, to literally add insult to injury.)

After the injury, Rhodes was then out of action until the 2023 Royal Rumble, which went down on Jan. 28. Rhodes would win the titular match at that event, earning the right to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and 2. Rollins went on to feud with Matt Riddle throughout the rest of 2022 before entering the United States title picture. The former WWE champion is currently embroiled in a feud with Logan Paul; the two will have a one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

About WWE's Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes, age 37, is a professional wrestler for WWE, performing on the USA Network show Raw. He is a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, three-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and three-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, and three-time AEW TNT Champion. His real name is Cody Garrett Runnels Rhodes. His wife is fellow wrestling personality Brandi Rhodes (Brandi Alexis Runnels), who previously performed as a WWE ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles. They've been married since 2013, and they have one child together, a daughter named Liberty. The couple's time with All Elite Wrestling was documented in the TNT reality show Rhodes to the Top.