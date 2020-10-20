'Cobra Kai' Is a Massive Hit for Netflix, Here's How Many People Watched

✖

Cobra Kai, the follow-up series to the Karate Kid film franchise, moved exclusively to Netflix after the first two seasons aired on YouTube. The trip has been successful for the Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-led show. It became a massive hit for the streaming platform and drew in an astounding number of viewers.

Netflix released a letter to shareholders and named the most-watched series and movies on the streaming platform. Cobra Kai was the top series mentioned in the letter due to the number of viewers that tuned in. According to Netflix, the karate series had 50 million member accounts "choose to watch." The term "choose" is key given that Netflix measures viewership by the number of accounts that watch more than two minutes of a given title.

The third season of Cobra Kai has not hit Netflix just yet. It will do so on Jan. 8, 2021. However, a trailer did surface that teased where the show might go during its first official season on the streaming platform. The official synopsis also revealed that the show will pick up immediately where Season 2 left off.

"Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition," the synopsis states, per TVLine. "While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance."

Netflix subscribers have expressed excitement about the continuing storyline featuring Macchio and Zabka, especially given that the show will not end after three seasons like other Netflix series. The streaming giant has announced that Season 4 is in the works. The fans don't know where the series will go considering that Season 3 is not available yet, but they have expressed hope that other characters from the films will make an appearance in the coming episodes.

In addition to shows, Netflix also named some of the biggest cinematic hits to reach the service. The Old Guard, a Charlize Theron-led fantasy-action movie, was viewed by about 78 million subscriber households. Viewers wanted to check out the movie about a team of immortal warriors who have fought in wars throughout the centuries and made The Old Guard the latest Netflix Original to reach blockbuster status.