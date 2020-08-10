Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo With Her Daughters for Her 45th Birthday

Charlize Theron is mom to daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 5, and the actress shared a rare photo of her kids on social media over the weekend to celebrate her 45th birthday. On Saturday, Theron used Instagram to post a screenshot from a a virtual birthday party she had with her family and friends, each of whom was in their own frame on the call.

Theron and her two daughters could be seen in the bottom right-hand corner of the shot, all smiling as they posed with the other attendees for a virtual snapshot. "My first virtual birthday party...I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in," the Oscar winner joked in her caption. "Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes! 2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Aug 7, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT

Theron adopted both of her daughters from Africa, and her new photo is just the third time she has shared her girls on social media. Her most recent photo of them was an August 2019 snap of one of her girls picking an apple from a tree on vacation, though her face was obscured from view by the branches. Like all parents, Theron is now navigating a new normal with her kids during the coronavirus pandemic, telling Today that her "biggest challenge" is home schooling.

"It was an incredibly stressful time for me, and I will make any action movie over and over and over again before I home-school again," she joked. Theron and her daughters have also been having "really tough conversations" amid the protests going on in America, the actress told PEOPLE in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Aug 25, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

"Just about some of the ugly things going on in our world," Theron said, adding that her girls are already interested in making a change. "They were so wanting to be proactive in, 'Mom, what do we do? How do we change this?'" she recalled. "And just their willingness to make signs and to want to go protest, and they still have their signs in the car. And when they see protesters on the side of the road, they'll say, 'Mom, honk. Honk, Mom, honk.' There's a real sense of pride."