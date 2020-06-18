Climber Luce Douady's Death at 16 Sparks Countless Tributes

Luce Douady, a climber who was looking to compete in the Olympics next year, died on Sunday during a climb in France. She was 16 years old. The French Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing made the announcement and paid tribute to her in its statement.

"It's with great sadness that the climbing community learned this Sunday of the death of one of their own. Luce Douady, 16 years old and young hope of French climbing, was the victim of an accident in a passage equipped with a handrail between two climbing sectors on a cliff near Crolles during an outing with friends," the statement read. It went on to say "At only 16, the future was before her. This terrible news hit her training comrades, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade hard. But today, the whole federation is in mourning."

There are other reports that stated Douady lost her footing when trying to work her way between to sectors of a cliff. It was also reported that the young climber fell nearly 500 feet, but the cause of death has not been made public as of Thursday morning. Here's a look at social media paying tribute to Douady.