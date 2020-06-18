Climber Luce Douady's Death at 16 Sparks Countless Tributes
Luce Douady, a climber who was looking to compete in the Olympics next year, died on Sunday during a climb in France. She was 16 years old. The French Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing made the announcement and paid tribute to her in its statement.
"It's with great sadness that the climbing community learned this Sunday of the death of one of their own. Luce Douady, 16 years old and young hope of French climbing, was the victim of an accident in a passage equipped with a handrail between two climbing sectors on a cliff near Crolles during an outing with friends," the statement read. It went on to say "At only 16, the future was before her. This terrible news hit her training comrades, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade hard. But today, the whole federation is in mourning."
There are other reports that stated Douady lost her footing when trying to work her way between to sectors of a cliff. It was also reported that the young climber fell nearly 500 feet, but the cause of death has not been made public as of Thursday morning. Here's a look at social media paying tribute to Douady.
The IFSC and the whole climbing community mourns the tragic loss of 16-year-old French athlete Luce Douady.
🔗 https://t.co/LwY5QO4N1u pic.twitter.com/Q5ch5C2nRI— IFSC (@IFSClimbing) June 15, 2020
"She went as she lived, living life to the fullest."
French climber Luce Douady has died at the age of 16 after falling from a cliff, the French Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing has said. https://t.co/Sm7WjOXC7v— CNN International (@cnni) June 16, 2020
prevnext
R.I.P Luce Douady https://t.co/edWKwuQUgF— Kaw-boy (@z1r2takeda) June 16, 2020
French climber Luce Douady, a rising star of the IFSC circuit, has died aged 16 following a slip and fall on an approach path at St Pancrasse in the Isère region of France. Luce looked set to be one to watch ahead of Paris 2024 and beyond. https://t.co/sDzyqHJgG8— UKClimbing (@UKClimbing) June 15, 2020
Luce Douady
The tragic death of a very young French climber reminds us that it is the easy bit which kills you.
Climbing was to be part of the Olympics and the athletes like Luce would amaze.
'I hold the heights I won'
RIP Lucehttps://t.co/ur9I8qJ4vr— m.j. wildman (@mjwildman1) June 15, 2020
prevnext
Great shame...so young.
What these free climbers do is jaw-dropping. Do they all end up dying for their sport?https://t.co/T5YUIWdPKL— GuruAnaerobic (@GuruAnaerobic) June 15, 2020
Luce caught my attention in Vail. She was an unknown, warming up beside me in an energetic floor routine. I was stunned by her energy and focus. She then qualified for finals in her first WC at 15. 1 year on I'm writing about her death. Surreal, huge loss. https://t.co/Pza7kqfPEO— Natalie Berry (@NatBerry18) June 15, 2020
This is so so sad - i watched her climb in a competition recently. She had a real joy and confidence in her climbing https://t.co/nqWCHxi33f— Tony Tassell (@TonyTassell) June 15, 2020
prevnext
A 16-year-old future star of the climbing world has died after falling from a cliff in south-eastern France.
Luce Douady was heading to an unexplored sector of a cliff near Grenoble when she slipped and fell from the approach path, French media report. pic.twitter.com/xXnkE42kp4— Moshood A. Saleh (@SalehMoshood) June 17, 2020
Rip Luce Douady 😭 pic.twitter.com/RCEecnjNFm— liberista ma non troppo (@Federik24865796) June 15, 2020
SPORT CLIMBING— DMT Sports Media (Dean) (@au_dthompson) June 15, 2020
RIP FRENCHWOMAN LUCE DOUADY
16yo World Junior WOMENS Champion Luce Douady has slipped and fallen to her death whilst Climbing Monday. Soon to be a Olympic sport, Climbing is in mourning. #SportClimbing pic.twitter.com/dsbDh8dSXE
prevnext
Hi! @FFME_officiel condolence and sympathy regarding the death of Luce Douady. On belay!— Chad Meabon (@ChadMeabon) June 16, 2020
We are so sad to hear of the death of Luce Douady.
The brilliant and talented 16 year old was the reigning junior world champion in bouldering, and hoped to represent France in the Tokyo Olympics.
Luce was killed on a climb at the weekend, a very bright star gone too soon.... pic.twitter.com/KmltCs06w2— THE SHONA PROJECT (@shonadotie) June 16, 2020
prevnext
Luce Douady died Sunday after falling several hundred feet from a cliff in south-eastern France. pic.twitter.com/cQqZgKTu7z— Andrew Thiel (@AndrewThiel14) June 16, 2020
Tragic news today morning. Young French climber Luce Douady died during approach to climbing route in Le Luisset/St Pancrasse in France. She was 16. I had chance to meet her last year in Vail on @IFSClimbing World tour. Au revoir Luce. pic.twitter.com/MH2O9a37h4— Slobodan Mišković 🧗♂️ (@xsloba) June 15, 2020
Today is a very sad day in the sports world.
The young and talented climber, Luce Douady, passed away in a tragic accident in the French Alps. You will never be forgotten.
RIP Luce. pic.twitter.com/1kFkQmF3nZ— Soocial (@SoocialTech) June 16, 2020
prevnext
So sad to see Luce Douady has passed away after a fall, serious talent with her whole life ahead of her.— Martin (@quevega) June 15, 2020
This is so sad. She blew my mind watching European Lead Championships back in October - she just seemed to cruise up the route. https://t.co/Nq09198usD— Beth (@BethTaswell) June 15, 2020
REP Luce Douady 🙏— CbZ ⁶₆⁷ (@111cbz) June 15, 2020
prev
Luce Douady, a young hope in French climbing, is dead. The 16-year-old champion fell about 150 meters on Sunday on a mountain trail in Isère.— ∀웃∀유 ℥ (@Alex_Msky) June 15, 2020
It shatters my heart when a promising youngster sports person is killed in sporting accident. I grieve for her,god bless the soul