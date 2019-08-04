Former Raiders Wide Receiver Cliff Branch Passes Away at 71

Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch has passed away. He turned 71 years old on Thursday.

Team owner Mark Davis canceled plans to attend an event in Las Vegas upon learning the news on Saturday night. “Cliff Was My Best Friend And I Will Miss Him Dearly,” Davis said in a text message to John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano, who played with Branch for eight years and won the Super Bowl in 1976, offered his condolences. “Rest in Peace to the best wide receiver that should be in the Hall of Fame. We love you. Rest In Peace, Buddy.”

“Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans. His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever,” the Raiders said in a statement.

A three-time Super Bowl winner and three-time All-Pro, Branch defined the “Silver and Black” during his 14-year career, which was spent entirely with the Raiders. Branch was the only wide receiver to be on all three Super Bowl-winning teams.

He tallied 501 receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns. In Branch’s third season in 1974, he led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,092 and led in touchdowns with 13. Branch was even more effective in 1976, posting a career-high 1,111 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns. He is still third all-time in Raiders history in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Even after retiring, Branch remained an important figure in the Raiders organization. He was very close to Davis and his father, Al Davis, and current head coach Jon Gruden even brought Branch to the NFL Scouting Combine back in February to help him evaluate upcoming talent.

The Raiders didn’t forget Branch’s impact on the franchise in the years following his retirement, and they will make sure that he is forever immortalized in the annals of team history.