Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Just Got Married

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is busy preparing for the NFL Draft, but he is first celebrating a major milestone in his life. He and Marissa Mowry — now Lawrence — exchanged vows over the weekend and officially became husband and wife. They then showed off the extravagant celebration in a series of social media posts.

Lawrence posted a highlight video on Instagram Monday afternoon that provided glimpses into the special day, which took place in Bluffton, South Carolina. There was footage of him and his bride posing together on a wooded path, as well as close-up shots of their rings. The video also showed the first time that the bridesmaids saw Marissa in her wedding dress. One of the more special moments occurred as she entered the chapel for the first time while Lawrence teared up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

"MARRIED [happy emoji][bottle with a popping cork emoji]" Lawrence wrote in the caption of his photo. "Such an amazing day with friends and family. Here’s to life, Mrs. Lawrence." Marissa posted the same video on her profile and referred to the wedding day as the best of their lives.

Prior to the wedding, Marissa posted updates on social media that showed off several pre-wedding festivities. The scenarios included rehearsal dinners and a bachelorette weekend. Many photos showed her and Lawrence surrounded by loved ones and enjoying a special weekend. Although a select few featured them standing together under the night sky and decorative lights.

The happy couple also headed to Augusta National prior to the ceremony and took in the first round of the 2021 Masters Tournament. They watched some of golf's biggest names compete for the iconic green jacket. They also spent time chatting with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who just welcomed a new daughter with his fiancee Brittany Matthews.

With the NFL Draft approaching, several fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars expect their favorite team to select Lawrence with the first overall pick. These fans showed their excitement by banding together to raise money for the happy couple. They first decided to purchase a $300 toaster off of the wedding registry but had to adapt after raising more than $2,500. There were discussions about either using the money for charity or just purchasing as many items as possible for Lawrence and Marissa.