Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Engaged, Proposed at Memorial Stadium

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has won a National Championship and built a reputation as one of college football's most exciting quarterbacks. Now he is celebrating another major change in his life. Lawrence revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend Marissa Mowry.

The Clemson QB posted a series of photos on Instagram late Friday, showing him proposing and Mowry saying yes. The event took place in the middle of Memorial Stadium, the home of the Tigers. Lawrence has put his skills on display at this stadium en route to a 25-1 record in two seasons as a starter. Proposing to Mowry gave him another memorable moment at the iconic location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jul 17, 2020 at 7:02pm PDT

"FOREVER. You're everything I've dreamed of. I love you and can't wait to marry you. #ENGAGED," Lawrence wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Mowry also posted photos and videos on her Instagram profile, showing off the ring. She also showed a short clip from a surprise engagement party with friends, which included a chocolate cake with her and Lawrence's initials.

"There's no way she was surprised by this right? Dressed to the 9's hanging out at midfield," one fan asked after seeing the proposal news. Many others agreed and said that Lawrence likely already proposed but wanted to have memorable photos. For many of these fans, the location or timeline didn't matter; they just expressed excitement about the engagement, as well as the upcoming season.

According to ESPN, Lawrence and Mowry have dated on and off again since they were in eighth grade. Many fans interrupted these dates asking for selfies, even when they took part in $3 bowling at a local alley, which became a tradition for the couple. However, Mowry told ESPN that Lawrence has become so recognizable that they soon will have to abandon their beloved pastime.

If the 2020 college football season takes place, Lawrence will have the opportunity to build up his profile even more during his junior season. He has led the Tigers to the National Championship Game twice in his two years as a starter, including a win as a true freshman. Clemson most recently lost to Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

Despite the loss during a primetime game, analysts still view Lawrence as a potential first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If he performs strongly during the upcoming season and leads the Tigers back to the National Championship Game, this will likely become a certainty. No matter what happens, however, he will have Mowry at his side as his wife.