Clayton Beathard Stabbing: Police Reports Reveal ‘Altercation Over Girl’ Is Not Accurate

More details continue to trickle out about the stabbing in Nashville that killed two, including the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard. Police have identified a third stabbing victim, additional suspected persons of interest and some clarification over what sparked the incident.

It had been reported that Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed outside of a Midtown Nashville bar early Saturday morning. The third victim has been identified as Alvin Jefferson “A.J.” Bethurum, 21. Bethurum survived the stabbing with injuries to his eye and arm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” a press release from the Metro Nashville Police Department stated. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides.”

More details have reportedly come to light since the Metro Nashville Police statement was released. According to reporter Clay Travis, the details that the pair were killed in an “altercation over a girl” is inaccurate. Travis reports that the assailant groped a girl friend of the victims, leading to them defending her and telling the suspect to stop. While the general facts seem to be covered by an altercation over a girl, the details make it clear what the victims were doing.

But these guys, from what I’ve been told, did absolutely nothing wrong. They were innocent victims. In fact, they were doing exactly what young men are often taught to do, protect women from violence. Tragic story. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, police have expanded their search to four persons of interest and have released video and photographs showing the suspected attackers. Police have already identified one of the men in the video, Michael D. Mosley. The other two men and one woman in the video have not been identified.

“The Dogwood Bar at 1907 Division Street are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying four persons, three men and a woman, wanted for questioning in the case. From black and white surveillance video inside the bar, the four persons appear to be acquaintances,” a press release from police reads. “Two of the men, one wearing a Nike sweatshirt, the other a puffy jacket, are seen in the video standing in front of a booth in the center of the bar. The other man and the woman are at the bottom of the video and eventually join their friends in front of the booth.”

If you have any information, the police are urging people to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.