Clash at the Castle: WWE Broadcast Audio Issue Ruined Show's Kick-Off

WWE's Clash at the Castle event is only just now getting started, but the first events broadcast out of Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, were not too pleasurable for those watching at home via Peacock. Before the main show began, wrestling fans were treated to a fun six-man tag team match that featured the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and Madcap Moss against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and Theory. However, fans had a quick complaint about the match: the commentary.

While commentator Michael Cole is a top-notch announcer, his dialogue during the bout was awful by a technical error. The content of his call of the match was fine, but his audio was fuzzy and overblown as if it was overwhelming the limits of the mic. This was very grating to those watching the pre-show, especially since it was an electrifying match that garnered some big reactions from Cole.

Luckily for Clash at the Castle viewers, the WWE production team fixed the issue before the main show began, and the first match, Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Damage Control (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY), was called with standard audio from Cole's mic. You can tune in to Peacock now to watch, and you can scroll through to read reactions from fans about the audio issue.