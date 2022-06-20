Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Told to Remove Wedding Ring Under Glove

A Cincinnati Reds pitcher has a big problem with an MLB rule. According to Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft was told to take his wedding ring off his left hand during a foreign substance inspection during the first inning of a game on Saturday. According to CBS Sports, MLB issued an advisory last week that it would begin enforcing a rule preventing pitchers from having a foreign substance on the hand, finger and wrist attachments.

"He goes, 'you have to take your ring off,' " Ashcraft said after the game. "I was like, 'no, why do I have to take my ring off? I shouldn't have to.' Apparently, it's some new rule they came up with yesterday." When Ashcraft returned to the dugout following the inspection, he spoke to Reds manager David Bell, who said he did receive a memory that the rule would be enforced this week.

An umpire asked pitcher Graham Ashcraft to take his wedding ring off of his glove hand pic.twitter.com/D5h2oFQVjA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 18, 2022

"I actually did get a memo about it," Bell said. "I knew I had. I hadn't read it super close, so as soon as Graham came off the field, we went and double-checked and there is a rule. They just reminded us recently. I don't know if it was a new one or a reminder."

Nightengale said the rule is not new but it's something umpires are now enforcing. In the MLB rulebook, the rule states that pitchers "may not attach anything to either hand, any finger or either wrist. Umpires decided if its a foreign substance or not "but in no case may the pitcher be allowed to pitch with such attachment to his hand, finger or wrist."

Ashcraft, 24, is having a good season for the Reds despite the team struggling this year. He has started six games and posted a 3-1 record with a 3.88. The Reds were talking on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, and the team fell 7-3 giving Ashcraft his first loss of the year.

"He's got a great way about him," Bell said, per MLB.com. "Great demeanor … his personality is very competitive. Just like we've talked about with some of our other starters, he's going to learn from it. He's very confident. But he's right on track. It's not going to be perfect for any of these guys. For young pitchers to be doing as well as they can, we're thrilled with the way they are."