World’s Fastest Man Christian Coleman Facing 2-Year Ban for Skipping out on 3 Drug Tests

Sprinter Christian Coleman, who holds the world indoor record for the 60 meters dash, is now in some trouble. According to the Associated Press via USA Today, Coleman has failed three drug tests which could lead to a two-year ban. It was reported the failed drug tests have happened within the year and Coleman could be hit with a doping violation.

According to The Daily Mail, the United States Anti-Doping Agency website states, “any cumulation of three Missed Tests or Filing Failures in a 12-month period can result in a potential ADRV and a period of ineligibility of up to two years for a first violation.” Coleman has yet to respond to the allegations.

Coleman came onto the scene in 2017 when he earned two silver medals in the World Championships in London. He’s known as the World’s Fastest Man for the work he’s done in the 60 meters the last three years.

Because of Coleman’s performance, there have been comparisons between him and track star Usain Bolt. The Tennessee alum told The Sun he’s not trying to be anybody else.

“I want to be the best version of Christian Coleman that I can, he said. “If you like that, then you do. If you don’t, you don’t. You cannot satisfy everybody.”

“When I look back at my career, I want to say I accomplished certain things and ran certain times.

“So that reporters will ask the young people coming into the sport: ‘You can be the next Christian Coleman.’ I want to set my own legacy. Be my own person.

“I feel I’m a really good competitor. I have the talent to come away with the gold medals. I feel I have the mindset and mental stability to be able to do it.”

If Coleman is suspended, he could miss the 2019 World Championships which will take place in Qatar. He holds the record in the 100 meters dash the last three seasons and he has also qualified for the 200 meters. Also, his appearance in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo next year is on the line as Coleman is looking to earn his first Olympic medal.

Coleman, 23, is from Atlanta and he won seven national titles while attending Tennessee. His first international medal came in 2015 when he got a bronze medal in the Pan American Junior Championships for the 100 meters.