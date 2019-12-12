Chris Pratt Sends Dave Bautista a Message After Hearing About His WWE Hall of Fame Honor

Dave Bautista found out that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year and one of his co-stars from the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films has reacted to the news. Chris Pratt took to Instagram to send Bautista a message, showering the WWE champion with a lot of love and even joked about his muscles.

“Big shout out to dream chaser [Dave] for making the WWE Hall of Fame,” Pratt wrote. “You’re the real deal. Big muscles, and even bigger heart, which is technically also a muscle. Love you man!”

Bautista saw the message from Pratt and he responded: “Hahaha!! Love you brother! Thank you for this, “

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn responded to the post with the raising hands emojis, while WWE Superstar Natalya responded by writing “True!!!”

NFL insider Jay Glazer responded by saying he will be there to support Bautista. He wrote: “Amen to that!!!! Heart of gold! I’m going w the big fella to go support him that night, we should roll up together and then force Jared into the ring with the biggest f— on their roster.”

Bautista retired from in-ring action this after facing Triple H at Wrestlemania. When he found about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he wasn’t sure what to think.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in,” he said to PEOPLE. “And I was thinking about it because I mean, it seems like a long journey, but it also feels like yesterday when I started my career. And it also feels … because I’m still working so much, it doesn’t feel like an end of a journey.”

He continued: “And I said that at WrestleMania last year: It’s the end of my in-ring journey, but it’s not the end of my journey with the WWE. I will always be connected with them, I’ll always be affiliated with them, I hope that I will always have a good relationship with them. So it doesn’t really feel like an ending for me, it feels like, kind of, I’m right in the mix… All I can say is it feels good, it’s just satisfying. I feel like I accomplished something. I feel like it was all worth it.”

Bautista, who was known as Batista in the ring, won the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship four times. The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class will also feature the NWO which includes Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman.