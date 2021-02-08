Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Accuses Tom Brady of Saying 'Something I Won't Repeat' During Super Bowl

✖

Tyrann Mathieu was not happy with what Tom Brady said to him. After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tamp Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Mathieu went to Twitter to claim that Brady called him something he "won't repeat." The Tweet has now been deleted, but the Chiefs safety was responding to a tweet that showed Mathieu getting in Brady's face.

"He called me something I won't repeat but yeah I'll let all the media throw me under [the] bus as if I did something or said something to him," Mathieu tweeted. "Go back to my previous games against [Brady]. I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him. I show grace." After Mathieu went after Brady, he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, one of the many penalties the Chiefs dealt with all night. During the postgame interviews, Mathieu didn't reveal what Brady said to him.

"I thought I played as hard as I can today," Mathieu said. "Listen, Tom Brady's a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. It's over with. I'm done with it." According to TMZ, Brady sent a message to Mathieu apologizing to him. Brady's comment reportedly more along the lines of trash talk and nothing more. His text message to Mathieu called him an "incredible leader, champion and class act ... and chalked up the clash to wanting to match Tyrann's intensity on the field."

Mathieu was frustrated as the Chiefs fell short of becoming back-to-back champions. The Chiefs defense allowed Brady to throw three touchdown passes, which led to him being named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. The Chiefs also allowed 89 rushing yards from running back Leonard Fournette and 61 rushing yards from running back Ronald Jones.

"I'm proud of my group, listen, man, it's been a very tough year for everybody," Mathieu said. "I'm proud of the way we kept our heads down. It's tough to even get back to this point in this league, everybody is gunning for you, everybody wants to make it hard for you because they think you have it easy. But I'm proud of the way we finished, I thought we finished like champions. Obviously, it was those guys' party but I'm most proud about how we carried ourselves the last two to three minutes of the game. I would probably say I'm most proud about that moment."