Chiefs Player Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl Win

A Kansas City Chiefs player is ending his career as a champion. Backup quarterback Chad Henne went to Instagram on Sunday to announce his retirement from the NFL. Henne posted a photo of him on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Philadephia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII and wrote "Calling it a career. Capping it off with [Bud Light] and another ring!"

In the comments section, the Chiefs replied, "Congratulations on an incredible career. Thank you for everything you've done for us." Henne, 37, signed with the Chiefs in Mach 2018 and became the backup QB for Patrick Mahomes. He missed the entire 2019 season due to an injury but was active when the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl that year. In four seasons, Henne played in 11 games and completed 69.5% of his passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns with a 96.6 passer rating.

During the playoffs this year, Henne had a memorable moment against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. That drive helped the Chiefs win 27-20 and advance to the AFC Championship for the fifth consecutive season.

"I don't know if it's just like riding a bike, but you're always prepared," Henne said in an interview posted to Cheifs.com (per 247Sports). "I think with this offense — obviously [with] all the weapons that we have — and just staying prepared each and every moment, I think you stay ready. When your number is called, you just go in there and do what you did in practice [and] in the meeting rooms and just take it to the game."

Henne began his NFL career in 2008 as he was selected in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in the NFL Draft. He played for the Dolphins for four seasons and threw for 7,114 yards, 31 touchdowns and 37 interceptions with a 75.7 passer rating in 36 games.

In 2012, Henne signed a two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was the backup QB for Bline Gabbert. He re-signed with the team in 2014 and was the starter at the beginning of the season before Blake Bortles replaced him after three games. In his career, Henne posted an 18-36 record and threw for 13,290 yards, 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions with a 76.1 passer rating in 78 games.