Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Held at Gunpoint by Officer During Drug Arrest

✖

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested at a gas station in South Carolina on April 29. He faces multiple charges from the incident, including resisting arrest. Breeland tried to get back into his vehicle after repeatedly denying the request to put his hands behind his back, and the officer responded by pulling his service pistol and holding the cornerback at gunpoint.

Cell phone footage was obtained by TMZ that showed the confrontation at the gas station. Breeland originally had a taser pointed at him, but the officer transitioned to his handgun. "Let me see your hands! ... I'm not playing," the officer yelled at Breeland. The 28-year-old defender then left his vehicle and was placed under arrest. The footage showed the officer immediately holster his weapon once Breeland left his car and sat on the ground.

"At the time of this encounter with law enforcement, Mr. Breeland was leaving a gas station store after making a lawful purchase," the defensive back's lawyer said in a statement to TMZ. "Moments after returning to his vehicle, a 2020 Range Rover with valid temporary paper tags, law enforcement officers approached Mr. Breeland and drew their weapons. We look forward to investigating why this level of force was necessary."

Breeland later told his side of the story in a series of since-deleted tweets. He said two unidentified men had thrown something in his car at the gas station. This is when the officer approached his vehicle and the incident began. Breeland didn't mention being held at gunpoint or the charges of resisting arrest.

"Lot of people wanna speculate on my situation and don't know the facts," Breeland wrote, per CBS Sports. "I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys, police pulled up they throw something (in) my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn't be charged. I'm not fighting to clear a name I don't care wat [sic] people think, I know the truth, innocent until proven guilty."

A fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins, Breeland spent the first four seasons of his career with the NFC East team. He signed with the Green Bay Packers for one season but only appeared in seven games due to injuries. Breeland joined the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2019 season and appeared in every game. He also helped the team secure a victory in Super Bowl LIV by registering seven combined tackles and one interception.