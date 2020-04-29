Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland Arrested on Multiple Charges in South Carolina

✖

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on multiple charges in York County, South Carolina, on Tuesday, according to ESPN. Breeland faces charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license. Following the arrest, Breeland took to Twitter to explain his side of the story.

"Lot of people wanna speculate on my situation and don't know the facts," Breeland wrote in the now deleted tweets, CBS Sports reports. "I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys, police pulled up they throw something (in) my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn't be charged. I'm not fighting to clear a name I don't care wat [sic] people think, I know the truth, innocent until proven guilty."

Breeland's charges will be prosecuted in the York County General Sessions criminal court, according to the Kansas City Star. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson declined to comment on the specifics of the case, but he did say Breeland was treated the same way as any other person in that situation.

Breeland made a big impact in his first season with the Chiefs. In 2019, Breeland notched 48 tackles, eight passes defended, and two interceptions. He also had two fumble recoveries and one was returned for a touchdown. In the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, Breeland recorded seven tackles one pass defended and one interception to help the team win. He recently re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year contract.

"I bring a lot of physicality," Breeland said on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football earlier this year (via SB Nation). "I'm technical and willing to tackle. I can play most positions in the secondary — outside, inside and I can also play safety a little bit, too. I just bring a competitive nature to the team."

Before joining the Chiefs, Breeland was a member of the Green Bay Packers in 2018. Due to injuries, Breeland only played in seven games that season and posted 20 tackles, four passes defended, and two interceptions. Breeland spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Washington Redsksins. His best season in Washington was in 2015, tallying 81 tackles, 16 passes defended, and two picks.