Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Has Shot to Make 2021 U.S. Olympic Team

Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin could miss the start of training camp. However, he would be missing it for a very good reason as he has a shot to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Goodwin is looking to qualify as a long jumper, competing in the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday in Eugene, Oregon. If he succeeds in the qualifying round, Goodwin will be heading to the finals on Sunday.

"My chances are always high because you never know what could happen on that day," Goodwin said to the Chicago Tribune when talking about making the team, per CBS Sports. Goodwin is no stranger to the Olympics as he qualified for the games in 2012. He recorded a 27-foot, 4-inch jump at the Olympic trials. Had he matched that mark at the Olympics, Goodwin would have won gold. Instead, he finished 10th after posting a jump of 26-feet, 7 inches.

.@ChicagoBears WR Marquise Goodwin actually competed in the 2012 Olympics while he was still in college. His Olympic trial long jump in 2012 recorded 8.33m, a record which would’ve won him the Olympic Gold at the finals. He will compete for the 2020 Olympic trials now. pic.twitter.com/usKzo77gif — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) June 24, 2021

Goodwin has support for Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "Anytime you have an Olympic mentality you are different," Nagy said. "That's a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour regimen that you are keeping your body in shape. … For him, that's never going to change." Bears being training camp on July 27, which will be a few days after the start of the Olympics (July 23). The finals for the long jump at the Olympics is August 2.

Goodwin, 30, was a two-time NCAA champion in the long jump (2010, 2012) and a four-time All-American in track and field out of Texas. He was drafted in the third round by the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and spent four seasons with the squad. Goodwin's best season with the Bills was in 2016 when he caught 29 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns.

The energy at Olympic trials is 🔥. Just left the track… what an opportunity 🙌🏿 THANK YOU LORD pic.twitter.com/EZjZwh74uL — MG (@marquisegoodwin) June 23, 2021

In 2017, Goodwin signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers and had a career year, recording 56 receptions for 962 yards and two touchdowns. Goodwin signed a three-extension with the team in 2018 but was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2020. He didn't play this past season, as he opted out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of this year, Goodwin was sent back to the 49ers due to the stipulations from the trade with the Eagles. In April, Goodwin signed a contract with the Bears.