Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation

The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.

"If the team does proceed with the purchase of the Arlington Park property, and if the Bears organization then chooses to proceed with the development of the property, the project will be one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the Bears wrote in the letter. "We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four."

The #Bears unveiled the first proposal for their new, domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights. @ChicagoBears | (📸: @FOS) pic.twitter.com/toxeB3SgUZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 6, 2022

Last September, the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase and sale agreement with Churchill Downs Inc. for the property in Arlington Heights after the track was put up for sale. The lease at Solder Field runs through 2033, but the team can end the lease as soon as 2026, for $84 million, according to ESPN. The Bears said they "will seek no public funding for direct stadium construction."

"‎We are taking serious steps to evaluate the unique opportunity presented to us," the Bears said. "The Bears remain committed to Soldier Field and will honor the terms of its lease. While the prospect of a transit-oriented mixed-use and entertainment district anchored by a new enclosed stadium is exciting for the Bears and the entire state, there is much work to be done before we can close on the property, and then, whether we will develop it. We look forward to working with key partners and stakeholders across the Chicagoland community and State of Illinois in the months ahead."

The Bears have played games at Soldier Field since 1971. The stadium opened in 1924 but went through major renovations in 2002. Soldier Field only has a capacity of 61,500 making it the smallest stadium in the NFL. Construction on the proposed stadium and its surroundings at Arlington Heights is projected to create 48,000 jobs, resulting in $9.4 billion in economic impact for the Chicago area.