Dominik Mysterio Signs New Long-Term WWE Contract

Dominik Mysterio will continue to be with WWE for a while. According to PW Insider (per Ringside News), Mysterio has signed a new long-term contract with the professional wrestling company. The outlet said that the signing took place "a month or so back," and it's beleive that Mysterio signed a five-year contract. Another source told PW Insider that Mysterio signed a new deal but was unsure of the actual length.

The news of Mysterio's contract comes as his father, WWE Hall of Fame Rey Mysterio, signed a new contract with WWE. The two began teaming up in 2020, but Dominik turned on his father in 2022 and joined The Judgement Day. 2023 was a big year for Dominik Mysterio as he won the NXT North American Championship twice, making him one of three Superstars to win the title multiple times, with the other two being Carmelo Hayes and Johnny Gragnano.

When Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Dominik made the headlines after he was seen walking out of the ceremony with Rhea Ripley. In an interview with Inside the Ropes in June, Dominik talked about being part of his father's Hall of Fame induction during WrestleMania weekend.

"It was a special night, you know?" Dominik said, per PW Mania. Not many people get to say that they get inducted into the Hall of Fame and have a match the very next day. So it was cool to be able to be a part of something to also continue the storyline through the Hall of Fame because I don't know if that's ever been done before like that to where we continue the storyline through the Hall of Fame and it was just surreal to be able to get up in the beginning of his speech and just hear that reaction from that crowd. Almost like they couldn't believe it. I know a lot of the wrestlers there as well didn't know what was going on so that was like their genuine reaction so it was really cool to see."

Dominik has been involved in WWE nearly all his life, as his dad joined the company in 2002. He would make appearances on WWE television when he was younger, including in 2005 when he was involved in a storyline with his father and the late Eddie Guerrero.