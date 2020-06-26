Charlotte Flair Reveals When She'll Return to WWE Television

✖

There has been speculation about how much time Charlotte Flair will miss after reportedly having surgery. The WWE Superstar set the record straight when she appeared on the Sports Hiatus show this week. Flair said she's not going to be gone for too long, but didn't reveal why she would be off WWE television.

"I'll only be gone for a few weeks," she said via WrestleZone. "They can still play things on the WWE Network but utilizing my social media will be most important while I'm gone." Flair went on to say that she won't be missed because she can still connect with her fans. "I'm part of an organization called 'Girl Up' where I’m able to stream live from my social media—no one is going to miss me," Flair added. "They're still going to feel like I'm there is basically what I’m saying."

It was originally reported Flair would miss at least six weeks of action because of surgery and needing a break after constantly working for the last few years. There hope is to have Flair back for SummerSlam and face Nia Jax and/or Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. However, Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport reported that it's unlikely Flair returns for SummerSlam and won't return until January. If that's the case, WWE will be without two of its biggest female stars for a very long time. In May, Becky Lynch had to relinquish the Raw Women's Championship as she announced she was pregnant. She's not expected to return until next year.

Flair, 34, is arguably the most accomplished female star in WWE history. She has won the Raw Women's Championship four times, the SmackDown Women's Championship three times, the Divas Championship, the NXT Women's Championship twice, this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. Fans have been critical of her recently because of her always being in the title picture. Flair has heard the critics and has a message for them.

"Here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year," Flair said on an episode of Raw Talk earlier this month. I'm never sick. I'm never hurt. I am the hardest working person in this company. I'm on RAW. I'm on SmackDown. Hell, I do media for FOX, and I'm not even on FOX.