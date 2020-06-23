WWE: Charlotte Flair to Undergo Surgery, Expected to Miss 6 Weeks

✖

WWE is going to be with its top female star for an extended period of time. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Charlotte Flair will undergo a "planned elective surgery" and is expected to miss at least six weeks of TV. Flair is reportedly not injured or sick but decided to have the surgery now and take some personal time as well. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer was first to report Flair's exit and also she could return for SummerSlam in August.

WWE released a statement on Flair's status, saying she may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture. Flair appeared on Raw on Monday night and was attacked by Nia Jax, which was part of the storyline. Jax slammed a road case into Flair's arm, and that's was the last time fans saw her for the night. Her father, Ric Flair, was seen on Raw and said that she will miss some time.

There are conflicting reports about Flair's return. While some reports indicate Flair will only miss six weeks, Talk Sports was told that won't happen and she could be out until January after taking an "extended break."Flair, 34, has been a very consistent performer for the last few years, so a break for her would make sense, especially now since WWE is taping shows every other week and not on the road nearly every day due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

Fans don't like to see Flair injured, but they like that she will not be in the title picture for a while. With Flair being the top woman on the roster, especially now since Becky Lynch is gone due to pregnancy, she was seen on RAW, SmackDown and NXT, which made fans angry she was getting pushed over other women. When Flair was on Raw Talk last week, she talked about the people who criticized her for being "entitled."

"I see, I hear and I read what people say about me. That I'm entitled," Flair said via Wrestling Inc. "That I'm always in the title picture. Here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick. I'm never hurt. I am the hardest working person in this company. I'm on RAW. I'm on SmackDown. Hell, I do media for FOX, and I'm not even on FOX. And then they send me to NXT. I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business, and I strive for greatness."