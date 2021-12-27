Charlotte Flair Gives Update on Relationship With Andrade El Idolo Amid Breakup Rumors

Charlotte Flair is setting the record straight on her relationship with Andrade El Idolo. It was reported earlier this month that Flair, who competes in WWE, broke up with El Idolo, who is an AEW star. But on Christmas Day, Flair posted two photos of her with El Idolo on Instagram with a message that said “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” indicating they are still a couple.

Shortly after the report of a breakup. Wrestling Inc. reported that Flair and El Idolo are still a couple. Additionally, El Idolo went to social media to say the report of a breakup is “fake news.” Flair and Idolo have been together since 2019 and got engaged on New Year’s Eve of the same year. The two met when both were working for WWE and remained together when El Idolo joined AEW earlier this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX60QQOPkJL/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=04184e0e-7543-46b0-9d84-33b01e4b9c37

“I’m just so motivated and inspired by his decision,” she said in an interview with Bleacher Report about El Idolo making the move to AEW, per Wrestling Rumors. “It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that’s what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he’ll succeed and one day come back… I don’t know if that’s what he’d want to do. But he wants success.”

Flair continued: “He wants the platform. He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can’t deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It’s really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it.”

As El Idolo continues to work in AEW, Flair continues to be one of the top stars in WWE. She is currently the SmackDown Women’s Champion and recently defeated Toni Storm in a title match. She is not scheduled to compete in the upcoming pay-per-view Day 1, which will take place in Atlanta on New Year’s Day.