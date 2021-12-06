WWE: Charlotte Flair and AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Have Reportedly Broken Up

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are no longer a couple. According to BodySlam.net, Flair and El Idolo have broken up after being together for nearly three years. BodySlam.net also reported that the break-up was not mutual as Flair was the one who ended the relationship. The reason for the relationship ending was not released, but Flair ended things as of a couple of weeks ago. Flair and El Idolo started their relationship in February 2019 and got engaged on Jan. 1, 2020.

The two met while both were in WWE. El Idolo left WWE earlier this year and is now part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and the two have traveled together. Flair even attended a few of El Idolo’s matches, including AAA’s Triplemania XXIX event in Mexico City, Mexico. The current SmackDown Women’s Champion talked about attending the event on the Oral Sessions podcast.

“Just seeing Manny [Andrade El Idolo], so he was like, ‘Mami, Triplemania is my WrestleMania’ and to see him go back to Mexico and like be proud of himself and feel confident in himself and be the superstar that he is and especially in his home country, I was just like, ‘I’m not missing this for the world,’” Flair said, per PostWrestling.com. “So I actually took off two-and-a-half months ago from live events and if you know me, I haven’t asked off from a live event in like five years — actually I’ve never asked off from a live event.

“So I took off and I was like, ‘No, I wouldn’t miss it for the world’ and then, [with] my dad being gone, I asked him on Wednesday, I was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing this weekend?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing hunny, why?’ I’m like, ‘You wanna go to Mexico?’ He was like, ‘For what? Cancun? Don’t you have to work?’ I’m like, ‘No dad, I’m not going to the beach.’ I’m like, ‘It’s Manny versus Kenny.’ He’s like, ‘Really!? Yeah, I’d love to watch it with you.’ I’m like, ‘No dad, will you walk Manny to the ring?’ He was like, ‘You want me to walk Manny to the ring?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ He’s like, ‘Oh my God, yes hunny, please,’ like so excited.”

Flair, 35, is the most accomplished female wrestler in WWE history. She won the Raw Women’s Championship six times, the SmackDown Women’s Championship six times, the Women’s Tag Team Championship and the Divas Championship. El Idolo, 32, won the United States Championship and the NXT Championship while working for WWE.